Despite a mammoth effort from big man Ernest Aflakpui, Temple trailed for almost the entirety of the game as the Owls fell to the Penn Quakers, 77-70.

With the win, Penn (11-6, 3-0 Big 5) won at least a share of the Big 5 title for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Temple (14-4, 2-2 Big 5), meanwhile, snapped a 4-game win streak with the loss.

Penn led by as many as 13 points in the second half and never trailed after the 16-minute mark of the first half. All in all, Penn held the lead for all but 56 seconds of the contest.

Aflakpui set career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds. By doing so, Aflakpui became the first Temple player with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson had 23 and 18 against La Salle in February 2013. As a team, Temple shot 43.5 percent from the field but just 3-of-11 from 3-point range.

Penn junior forward Jakub Mijakowski, who entered the game with just 28 career points in his three seasons at Penn, logged career highs in minutes (20), points (14) and 3-pointers (four). Junior AJ Brodeur paced the Quakers with 16 points.

Penn will host St. Joseph's next Saturday to try to win the Big 5 outright. Temple will stay at home and host Memphis on Thursday in a crucial matchup in The American. The Tigers and Owls will both enter the game with a 4-1 conference record.

Listen to postgame interviews here.

Fran Dunphy

Shizz Alston and Ernest Aflakpui.

Steve Donahue, AJ Brodeur and Jakub Mijakowski.