Perez, Bags and Paul dissect Boston College loss, preview Wagner

Temple center C.J. Perez, defensive tackle Nick Bags and cornerback Keyshawn Paul spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon to wrap up conversation about the team’s 28-3 loss to Boston College and to talk about Saturday’s upcoming home game against Wagner.

Here are some excerpts from their session with reporters.

Perez on freshman quarterback Justin Lynch:

“To the naked eye and to someone who doesn’t really know Justin, I think you would assume that he’s quiet and kind of timid. He is a quieter kid, but I think something that he has that not a lot of 18-year-old kids have is he’s really poised. He enjoys taking control of the huddle. He’s not afraid to speak up. He’s not afraid to grab everyone’s attention. If someone might not be in the huddle yet, he’s not afraid to raise his voice and kind of speak up, no matter who it is. No matter if it’s a guy one year old than him or a fifth- or sixth-year senior. I think that’s one of the best things he’s done. It gives us a lot of confidence, too. Because the last thing we want to do is go in there with – not only our quarterback, but really anyone – anyone that’s uptight or nervous. So it really helps that he’s being laid back. You can see he likes having fun and you can see that in his face and the way he talks in the huddle.”

Perez on Lynch’s decision making and how much of it was the play of the offensive line and how much of it was Lynch perhaps giving up on plays too early and running:

“He has a lot on his plate, and obviously Justin did not play a perfect game. Up front, we did not play a perfect game. It’s not one side’s fault. The only thing we can do, we’ve got to be able to give him the cleanest picture possible, and Justin just has to rely on his coaching and rely on the preparation that he does during the week. Maybe there were some plays that were rushed, too, but also there were some times where maybe we didn’t give him the cleanest picture (pocket), like on a draw or even just up front. They might have been doing a twist and we might not have picked it up as cleanly as we’re supposed to. If we do our job first and foremost, that’s going to have him not stress out at all and not put him in a bind in any single way. So I’m confident (in Lynch.) I think the biggest thing is, we saw how he played against Akron and we saw how comfortable (he was) and how he commanded up front. As soon as he remembers that, hey, it’s just a game, go out there and have fun, I think that’s the biggest thing.

“Obviously he wasn’t perfect Saturday, but neither were we, so we up front, first of all, have to get him the ball on time and give him the cleanest picture possible, and then he just has to rely on his coaching to not worry about anything up front and just understand that we’re going to take care of it for him.”

Perez on his head coach, Rod Carey, and his approach with the team during its 1-2 start:

“I think he’s been great. The biggest thing is he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal at all. He’s pushed us really, really hard. He’s coached us really, really hard. I think there’s so many positives just to look at from last year. Like, yeah, we are 1-2. We’ve got two losses that really suck. But I think the biggest thing is we looked at how encouraging it was to run out of (the tunnel at) the Linc and just have all those people there. That was awesome. And yeah, something we talked about in our team meeting today was I think our sideline energy was so much better in the two weeks prior to that. And it was hard, because obviously we weren’t playing very well. But I think we kept it going. We got in the locker room after the game, and we all just kept saying, no negativity. We’ll stay up. We’ve got to respond to this and it’s going to be OK.

“I think he’s done a great job. I think he understands that no one wants last year. No one wants that. No one wants us having our locker room outside, us having to be outside and all the stuff that we had to do. It was terrible. So look at the positives. I think there are positives from every single game. As bad as the first game might have been, as bad as this past game might have been, there are positives from every single game. Address what needs to be addressed, what needs to be changed. And obviously, the stuff that needs to change will be a focal point during the following week’s preparation and practice and stuff. … There are little victories that I think are important to acknowledge and to talk about. … We might come in on a Sunday and it might suck because we just lost, but we’ll talk about some stuff that we did well as well. That gives us a little more confidence the following week. I think that’s what he’s been doing.”

Temple defensive tackle Nick Baggs, a Staten Island native and Tottenville High School graduate, on his familiarity with some of the players on Wagner’s roster:

“I know most of the team. Most of us hang out off the field. A lot of those guys from that team are either from Jersey or Staten Island, and a lot of those guys are from those areas. … I’ve either heard of the guy, know the guy, or hang out with the guy. I’m cool with most of the team.

“I know most of the skill guys. I don’t really know the O-line too much. I’m sure they’ve got a few Staten Island guys and stuff like that. But most of the skill guys – (defensive back) Naseem Barnett and (wide receiver) Mike Jones – a lot of those receivers, corners and safeties, those are most of the guys I’m cool with.”

Bags on his versatility along the defensive line:

“We started off as a four-down (linemen) front and ended up switching to three, but right know, if (Temple defensive line) Coach (Walter Stewart) tells me to get a nose (tackle position), I get a nose. If coach tells me to get three-tech(nique), two wide … I’m pretty versatile. I can line up at five-tech (the defensive end in a 3-4 defense). I lined up at five tech against Rutgers. … I’m around 295, 297 (pounds) right now.”

Keyshawn Paul on this opponent Wagner, an FCS team with an 0-3 record:

“I treat every game like it’s ‘Bama. I don’t care. … There’s not a little team, a sorry team. Every team is the same. … We’ll prepare for them like we prepare for Memphis. I don’t see a down team. Everybody’s got a scholarship for a reason.