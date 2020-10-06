Picozzi, Niese headline OL changes
When Temple head coach Rod Carey released the Owls two-deep depth chart on Monday, the two biggest surprises came at the tackle spot. Graduate offensive lineman Vincent Picozzi and Michael Niese ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news