On many occasions this season, Nate Pierre-Louis has provided an electrifying, game-changing play.

And against Drexel at the Palestra Saturday, the sophomore guard provided several more as he poured in a season-high 22 points in the 82-64 win.



In a victory that lifted Temple to a 10-2 record and its best start in six seasons, Pierre-Louis provided the highlight of the day.



The Dragons (6-7) held the ball for the final shot before the half inside the last 30 seconds. Pierre-Louis grabbed the rebound off a missed jumper with four seconds on the clock, turned, took a few dribbles past the midcourt logo and unloaded a 40-foot jumper.



The shot banked in as zeros lit up the clock and electrified the pro-Temple crowd in University City. Pierre-Louis high-fived his teammates as he led them into the locker room after scoring the last six points of the half.



It wasn't the first time Pierre-Louis hit a shot from that far away. But it had been a while.



"Yeah, in middle school," Pierre-Louis said. "That's the last time I hit a shot like that."



When the second half resumed, Pierre-Louis wasted no time getting his next big play.



He took on Drexel senior guard Troy Harper at midcourt, forced a steal, and moved quickly down the court. His head was nearly parallel with the rim when he slammed home a dunk.



With five minutes remaining, another steal created a two-on-one opportunity for senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. and Pierre-Louis. Alston dished the no-look pass to Pierre-Louis, who finished yet another punishing slam.



"I knew Shizz was going to pass it," Pierre-Louis said. "That's just the person he is. He was going to lob it and I had to finish it. It was up to me to finish it."



Pierre-Louis' show-stopping plays made Temple team fun to watch Saturday, but he wasn’t all flash. The Roselle Catholic product finished 9 of 11 from the floor with a three-pointer and nine total rebounds. He tied for the team-high in both defensive rebounds (7) and assists (4). He consistently used his strength to drive to the basket and his skills to finish at the rim.



"My mindset was to do anything to help my team and the opportunity was there and I seized it," Pierre-Louis said. "I just put my head down and went to the basket."



And his defense was excellent again. Pierre-Louis faced off primarily against freshman guard Camren Wynter, who was visibly frustrated at times as he finished with 12 points and had a team-high seven turnovers.



"The first half, I didn't know he was that fast, so I had to adjust," Pierre-Louis said. "Shizz said I can't guard everyone the same way. So I backed up a little bit and learned how to push him left, and that's what happened."



"His drive to the rim, he was really on his game today,” Temple head coach Fran Dunphy said of Pierre-Louis, who is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. “He made it to the rim, he finished had the rim, I thought he was terrific. He got one rebound that we absolutely had to have. He's got a great nose for the ball. He had nine rebounds, two of them were offensive, they really help you get extra possessions, he's been really good.



"I really wouldn't want to be guarded by him," Dunphy added. "He's a pain in the butt. A good pain in the butt for us."



Pierre-Louis finished with a +/- of 20, the highest on the team. When the Dragons cut Temple's lead to six, Pierre-Louis had been out since the Owls were leading by 13. When he re-entered the game, Temple went on a 7-0 run and never let the lead dip below double digits for the rest of the game.



“I don’t know if it was a first half thing, I think it was a 40-minute thing. I mean, he dominates the game,” said Drexel head coach Zach Spiker. “Watching film, and then going into it, I think he’s a guy where you know that the focus is going to be on Rose and Alston during the game. Those are the top two perimeter defenders. You might get some good looks depending on who’s guard them. But then he’s also able to take the role of defending the best offensive player and those guys can maybe not press as much defensively.



“I think he’s a critical part of their success going forward. ... The three at the half was a huge momentum swing for them.”



While Alston and junior guard Quinton Rose put up the most points consistently and often handle the ball in key situations, Pierre-Louis has forced the duo to be seen as a Big 3. Dunphy said the trio has created great chemistry and each look for each other in key situations.



And while every play isn't perfect for the sophomore spark plug, he's become a factor that teams must highlight in their gameplans.



"They're talking about how hard he plays and how he drives it to the rim and he's getting better at shooting jumpers," Dunphy said. "He's learning the game, he still tries to hit a home run every possession where a single would be sufficient. But that's Nate. You take what he gives you because he gives you so much energy."



As the 10-2 Owls head into conference play, Pierre-Louis will be a vital part of keeping the wins coming. While Alston and Rose can be counted upon to put up points and make big plays in a close game, Pierre-Louis can provide electric plays and take over the game.



The key for him will be to remain disciplined with his energy and continue to make the big plays when the Owls need them.



“I think the only thing is, I've got to stay focused,” Pierre-Louis said. “I need to stay focused on both ends. Compete and really just not let my man score, that's the only thing on defense. And offensively, I just need to let the game come to me and play it within the game.”





