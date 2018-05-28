Ticker
basketball

Plymouth Whitemarsh big man Naheem McLeod planning summer visit to Temple

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Naheem McLeod admitted that his game has plenty of room to grow, but he’s prepared to see his offer list expand as the July live evaluation period looms. “A lot more schools are going to come,” sai...

