Returning players: Jalen McMurray, Elijah Clark, Dominick Hill, Daiyaan Hawkins, Corey Cuascut-Palmer

Key departures: Cameron Ruiz, Keyshawn Paul

Newcomers: Ben Osueke, Kaleb Barnett, Darrell Sweeting

2022 Recap

Last season’s group played well enough to contribute to the second-best unit, statistically speaking, against the pass in the American Athletic Conference. Temple’s opponents averaged 198.6 yards per game and totaled 2,383 passing yards.

Jalen McMurray became the first Owl to earn a single digit as a freshman since Sean Chandler did it in 2014. McMurray played well as a redshirt freshman and established himself as the Owls’ top corner. The Gonzaga College High School product recorded 49 tackles, one interception and seven pass deflections. His seven pass deflections were the seventh-most in the American.

Cameron Ruiz was expected to play an important role leading up to the season, but a hip injury in the offseason saw him slide down the depth chart. Dominick Hill and Elijah Clark stepped up in his place, finishing with 29 and 25 tackles, respectively, and five pass deflections each.

2023 preview

McMurray leads the group into this season after being named to the preseason All-AAC third team by Phil Steele and Athlon. He is the team’s top cornerback and appears poised to take another step forward under new cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

“Coach Bowman coming in has made tremendous leaps in my game technique wise,” McMurray said. “(Bowman) being my cornerbacks coach, my game has definitely gone upwards.”

Hill and Clark return and are poised to assume larger roles within the cornerbacks room. The 6-foot, 205-pound Hill recorded 29 tackles and four pass deflections last season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Clark recorded 25 tackles and five pass deflections last season.

Of all the newcomers, Blinn Junior College transfer Ben Osueke has a significant chance to contribute immediately. He has drawn some high praise from his teammates.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” McMurray said. “If I want to look at someone and say ’You push me and I push you,’ that’s him.”

With multiple players showing flashes at camp, and only two spots available, who starts alongside McMurray?

The depth chart released Monday revealed Hill as the starter opposite McMurray. Clark, Corey Cuascut-Palmer and true freshman Darrell Sweeting are listed as his backups, while Okueke and Daiyaan Hawkins are listed as McMurray’s backups.

Speaking last week prior to the release of the depth chart, Bowman didn’t seem too concerned about starting designations and seemed more interested in talking about the depth at the position.

“I think it's a good problem to have,” Bowman said. “We got four or five guys I feel comfortable with.”