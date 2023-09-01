Returning Players: Jerquavion Mahone, Tra Thomas, Joseph Appiah Darkwa, Lancine Turay, Chevez Trask, Demerick Morris, Zamar Grove

Key Departures: Xach Gill, Darian Varner, Jalen Satchell

Newcomers: Tyrese Whitaker, Conlan Greene, Hugo Gil, Gensley Auguste, Allan Haye

2022 Recap

With some help from Darian Varner’s 7.5 sacks, Temple’s defensive line was part of a unit that finished tied for ninth of 131 FBS teams in sacks per game at 2.7. Conversely, they were also part of a defense that allowed 208.1 rushing yards per game, which put them at 119th in the FBS.

The best player on Temple’s line last season was Varner, who was tied for 16th in the nation and second in the conference in sacks per game with 0.75. He had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, which were both second on the team, trailing only outside linebacker Layton Jordan in both categories. Jerquavion Mahone started to find his stride a bit in his second season with the Owls after transferring in from Kentucky, posting 24 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

But Varner left via the transfer portal, first committing to Virginia Tech before ultimately landing at Wisconsin, leaving a void the Owls will have to fill this season.

2023 Preview

Heading into Saturday’s season opener against Akron, Mahone, Miami transfer Allan Haye and Demerick Morris are listed on Temple’s depth chart as the defensive line starters, but Drayton already has his first significant injury concern of the season there.

Morris, a 6-3, 300-pound junior from Chicago’s Phillips Academy, posted a picture of himself at the hospital on his Instagram story several days ago. When OwlScoop.com’s Rymir Vaughn asked Drayton Monday about the status of Morris, who recorded 10 tackles and a partial sack in 12 games last season, Drayton said, “We’re hoping he’s OK. We’ll find out more once the doctors get a real good firm look at what’s going on. But does it hurt? Absolutely, it hurts.”

Former outside linebacker Tra Thomas and Zamar Grove are listed as Morris’ backups, but they - Thomas is 6-4, 225 and Grove is 6-5, 245 - are edge rushers who are not built to play on the interior on running downs like Morris, so that will perhaps be the most important thing to monitor on Temple’s defense heading into Saturday.

Thomas, who transferred to Temple in the summer of 2022 after one season at Independence Community College in which he totaled 39 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception, played in just four games for the Owls due to an injury that forced him to get surgery. Despite playing in just four games, Thomas recorded three sacks, which was fourth most on the team.

“Just trying to find a way to get our best 11 on the field, and he’s definitely one of those guys,” Drayton said of Thomas earlier this week during his first weekly Monday press conference of the season. “We had to shuffle the deck around a little bit, and I think he’s gonna do just fine at that position. With the type of player he is and the type of mindset he has, he’ll be just fine.”

Drayton indicated Monday that he believes the 6-4, 300-pound Mahone is ready to take another step in his development.

“Qua is a much better player, although he played at a really high level a year ago,” Drayton said. “I think there’s some improvement to his game that’s taken place since Larry Knight’s been here.

The line has seven new faces, including four true freshmen in Tyrese Whitaker (second-team all-Philadelphia Catholic League as a junior at Archbishop Wood), Conlan Greene (first team all-conference defensive end and second-team all-conference quarterback as a senior at Penn Trafford), Hugo Gil (two-time all-league and two-time all-state at Cheshire Academy) and former Georgia Tech verbal Gensley Auguste (first-team all-conference, first-team all-group five and second team all-state as a senior at West Orange). The Owls also added three three transfers in Haye, Davion Hood (East Tennessee State) and K.J. Miles (Georgia Tech), although Drayton indicated earlier this month that Miles could miss some extended time with an injury.

The transfers don't bring much experience, appearing in a combined five collegiate games (Hood four, Haye one and Miles 0.)

Although he appears set to start Saturday, Haye didn't start playing football until his sophomore year of high school.

“There was one coach who came up to me and said, ‘You’re not gonna be LeBron. You're good at basketball, but you're not LeBron. You're a D-tackle,’” said Haye, who went on to earn several Power Five scholarship offers before becoming part of Miami’s 2021 recruiting class. “So I was like, ‘bet.’ I looked up what a D-tackle is. I started watching and trying to study the game because I already knew I was behind. I was just looking at players and trying to understand what I have to do and what I have to understand on the field.”

The Owls also enter the season with a new defensive line coach, but a familiar face, in Larry Knight, who spent time on Temple’s staff in 2017 and 2018 before moving on to Georgia Tech and Toledo.

Knight believes that the best way to maintain continuity within the defensive line unit is to instill the Temple culture into every player so they can pass it along to the new guys coming in, such as the seven new faces to the program this season.

“It’s more about the culture in the room, because the majority of the time you don't see a situation where an entire room leaves,” Knight said. “So the guys that are in the room, you instill in them what you want instilled into everybody. So when a newcomer does come into the room, the guys that have been there can help bring them along by holding them accountable and teaching them what they need to learn.”