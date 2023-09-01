Returning players: Jordan Magee, Yvandy Rigby, D.J. Woodbury, Corey Yeoman, Jacob Hollins, Layton Jordan

Key departures: Kobe Wilson

Newcomers: Diwun Black

2022 Recap:

The linebacker corps in 2022 helped establish the identity former defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot wanted his defense to have. They attacked the opposing offense and brought a tremendous amount of pressure in a variety of ways, which resulted in an American Athletic Conference-best 38 sacks, and 22.5 of them came from Temple’s linebackers.

The linebacker room saw Jordan, Magee and Rigby break out.

Jordan, an outside linebacker, starred in his first year as a starter leading the team in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (18.5) and defensive touchdowns (three). His performance earned him second-team all-conference honors by the AAC, Pro Football Focus and , Phil Steele.

Magee recorded a career-high in tackles (86), sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (9.0). Rigby also posted career-highs in tackles (82) and tackles for loss (5.5).

2023 preview

The linebacker room was one of the few position groups that didn’t see a major shake-up this offseason. Their only significant loss was Wilson, who transferred to conference foe SMU. They were able to add Florida transfer Diwun Black.

Magee leads the inside linebackers after his breakout season. Magee has received national recognition this offseason after being named a preseason second-team All-AAC linebacker by Althon and Phil Steele and was added to the Senior Bowl and Butkus Award watchlists.

Magee wants a championship in his final year as an Owl, but he also has some lofty expectations for himself.

“I want to have 100-plus tackles, five-plus sacks, (and) first-team all conference,” Magee said.

Rigby will be starting alongside Magee. He earned a a single-digit earlier this month after being the Owls’ second-leading tackler a season ago.

“It's an honor,” Rigby said of earning the single digit. “Hard work pays off, stay focused, keep grinding and the sky’s the limit.”

Jordan is back on the outside and looks to continue his play from last season. He also received national attention, being placed on the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watchlists to go along with his preseason first-team All-AAC selection.

After his breakout season, Jordan contemplated declaring for the NFL Draft but ultimately he decided to stay.

“I was just thinking I have a lot more to work on,” Jordan said. “Get bigger, faster, stronger and a better athlete and go a better round.”