With just nine days until Temple's season opener against Akron on September 2, OwlScoop.com's preseason preview of each position group starts with the quarterbacks, a group that is headlined by the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year E.J. Warner.

After playing the majority of the second half against Duke, Patterson finished the 2022 season with just 64 passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The 6-foot-4 Patterson was primarily used as a rushing threat the rest of the season and finished with 87 rushing yards and two two rushing touchdowns.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner made the most of his opportunities, as he threw for 3,028 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his debut season. Warner's passing output was the second highest in Temple history and the most ever by a freshman. Warner especially excelled over the course of the final third of the season, as he threw for 1,524 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the Owls' final four games. Along the way, Warner set the Temple single-game passing mark twice, first with 486 yards against Houston and then, two weeks later with 527 yards against Houston.

For the second straight season, Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis won the starting job out of preseason camp and entered Week 1 with an apparent firm grasp on the position. While he got injured in the 2021 opener, Mathis remained healthy in 2022 but underwhelming performances against Duke and Lafayette led to Temple coach Stan Drayton trying out North Dakota State transfer Quincy Patterson and, eventually, true freshman Warner at the position.

For the first time in a few years, Temple did not have a true quarterback competition during its offseason. Barring something completely unforeseen, Warner has a firm grasp on the position. Instead of competition, the storyline of the offseason was how Warner would progress in his development in order to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump and who would back him up. For the former focus point, Warner spent more time with his wideouts in his first full offseason as a collegiate quarterback.

"This offseason, we’ve really grown together, and we’ve grown tighter," Warner told reporters this month. "We’ve watched a lot of film in here [EO]. We’re always together. We have a group chat, we’re always talking and making jokes. It’s just trying to grow that tight relationship with them because getting closer off the field helps you get closer on the field. I know more about these guys. I know more about these guys: I know how to get on them, I know how to teach them. They know how to get on me and teach me. It’s just different ways to grow that chemistry on the field.”

In addition to growing his relationships with the players that he's throwing to, Warner has also stepped into more of a leadership role. As a result, Warner became the first Temple quarterback since Frank Nutile in 2018 to receive one of the program's prestigious single digits.

"He's becoming a leader, he really is," Drayton said. "He's a leader by example and he's very comfortable in that way...He'll have teammates walk by him every single day and they'll see him prepping and they'll be encouraged by that to do the same thing. It's a contagious deal."

As for who will back up Warner, Patterson appears to have the inside track at the No. 2 spot ahead of true freshman Tyler Douglas and Junior College transfer Forrest Brock. Patterson, who also played at Virginia Tech before going to North Dakota State and eventually Temple, could also have a number of set packages in order to see the field in his last collegiate season.

Douglas was the Shore Conference MVP and a Second Team All State selection out of New Jersey's Ocean Township High School. Douglas, who enrolled early in the spring, threw for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and also rushed for 818 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"[Douglas] is a kid that can run and throw and is a very exciting prospect that way,” Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf told reporters. “We identified him early and have been on him a long time. We’re excited to get to work with him.”

As for Brock, he spent the 2022 season as Santa Monica College and finished the season with 2,006 passing yards and 16 touchdowns en route to all-conference honors. The California native's experience at the JUCO level was appealing to the Temple staff.

“We wanted a guy with a little bit of experience,” Langsdorf said. “We really liked his workouts, his practice. He’s athletic. He’s kind of like Tyler Douglas in that way. He can run around, he’s got a strong arm, accurate thrower. I was excited about him.”