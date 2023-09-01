Temple’s safety room has a single-digit leader now.

South Jersey native Alex Odom said he pulled No. 8 out of a hat when he was awarded his single digit, a number that has been worn by former Owls who have made it to the NFL like Browns quarterback P.J. Walker and Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Now the Kingsway High School graduate, who tallied 75 total tackles and two interceptions last season, will lead a position that added five freshmen and what the team hopes are two impact transfers.

“His demeanor has stayed consistent throughout,” safeties coach Marvin Clecidor said of Odom. “The reason why Alex Odom got the single digit voted in by his teammates is simply because he is the same guy every day. He is a guy who cares about his teammates. He does things right on and off the field. He challenges people around him to get better. Because of that mindset, he’s been his genuine self before the single digit and after the single digit.”

Returning Players: Alex Odom, Brenyen Scott, Muheem McCargo, Sam Martin, Elijah Deravil

Key Departures: Jalen Ware, DaSean Winston

Newcomers: Kamar Wilcoxson, Tywan Francis, Ihsim Smith-Marsette, Zyil Powell

2022 Recap:

Temple’s 2022 safety rotation consisted mostly of Odom, Jalen Ware, Muheem McCargo, and Elijah Deravil. Odom was the lone Owl safety to start in all 12 games that season. His 75 total tackles placed him third on the team in that statistical category, and he tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Ware was eighth on the team in tackles with 35, while McCargo added 32 tackles and four tackles for a loss. Deravil had 34 tackles in 11 games.

But the Owls were a 3-9 team at the end of the day with a need for more depth and talent in that room heading into Stan Drayton’s second season, and they appear to have it as the season approaches.

2023 Preview:

Odom and Deravil are listed as the starters at the two safety spots heading into Saturday’s opener against Akron, and Colorado State transfer Tywan Francis is listed as the starter at the “Owl” position, which is what Temple calls its roaming safety/linebacker hybrid position.

His backup at that spot, Florida transfer Kamar Wilcoxson, was a 4-star recruit out of IMG Academy and rated by Rivals as the 55th-best player in the state of Florida in the 2020 class.

Francis, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound New Orleans native, is entering his sixth season of college football. He started Colorado State’s first four games of the 2022 season before sitting out the rest of the season to enter the portal. Before he did, he tallied 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups. He chose Temple out of the transfer portal over an ACC offer from Virginia.

Wilcoxson, on the other hand, played sparingly in his three seasons at Florida in the SEC - just two games apiece in 2020 and 2022 while redshirting in 2021.

But Temple safeties coach Marvin Clecidor said Wilcoxson hasn’t been afraid to speak up in the safety room and on the practice field this month.

“He was helping some of the younger guys out in terms of coaching them up,” Clecidor said. “Not that I didn’t expect it, but he was on full display during that scrimmage, and it’s very encouraging to see.”

Earlier in preseason camp, second-year head coach Stan Drayton said he was going to continue to be hard on his safeties. Before the team’s first preseason scrimmage earlier this month, Drayton said he saw communication issues on the back end of the defense. After that first scrimmage, he seemed a bit more pleased with what he saw.

Players like Odom, Deravil and Francis will also be called upon to be tone-setters for a defense that wasn’t exactly dynamic last season in creating turnovers. Although the Owls’ safeties did produce three of Temple’s six interceptions last season, none of them forced a fumble last fall.

OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo contributed to this story.