For the next group in OwlScoop.com's position group preview series, the attention shifts toward Temple's wide receiver room, which lost two of its leading receivers but also added a number of potential key contributors during the offseason.

Further down the line, Zae Baines (18 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns) saw his role increase toward the end of the season. Michigan State transfer Ian Stewart (seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns) had the opposite type of season, as he started the year off with a solid role before an injury in the Memphis loss cost him the rest of the season. Converted quarterback D'Wan Mathis finished his first season at wideout with six catches for 44 yards.

Purdue transfer Amad Anderson had a solid second season on North Broad Street, as he finished with the second most receptions (38) and receiving yards (479) on the team to go along with four touchdowns. All four of Anderson's touchdowns came in the second half of the season, as did 405 of his receiving yards and both of his 100-yard performances.

The 2022 season saw the emergence of Jose Barbon , who set the Temple single-season record with six 100-yard receiving games and finished the season with 910 receiving yards, the fourth most in Temple history. Behind Barbon, Georgia Tech transfer Adonicas Sanders struggled with injuries in his one season at Temple but was productive (37 catches, 437 yards) when he was able to suit up for the Owls. After the season, Barbon declared for the NFL draft and Sanders signed with the Ottawa Redblacks for a quick stint in the CFL.

With Barbon and Sanders gone, Temple entered the offseason with an obvious need to bring in proven production at the position. At least on paper, Colorado State transfer Dante Wright appears slide in to fill that role.

The 5-foot-9 Wright was a FWAA Freshman All-American in 2019 after catching 57 passes for 805 yards for the Rams. The 2021 season saw Wright average 105 yards per game for the Rams while the 2022 season consisted of 43 catches for 538 yards for the Florida native. Wright decided to transfer out of the program early on in the 2022 season and signed with Temple later that winter.

With 120 career catches and six 100-yard performances, Wright should bring significant experience and speed to the group.

"(The plan is to) just use my speed to the best of my ability," Wright told reporters earlier this month. "Just giving the coaches what they want and what they need in this offense. I think that’s going to help us this year…[Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf] wants me to play and know all the receiver positions. He wants me to be very fluid inside and outside."

"He's fast," Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said. "He's a fast guy. He's tough. He's only 5-9, but he doesn't play like a 5-9 guy, so we'll really get a chance to stretch the field with a guy like Dante. But he's also a very willing blocker, which is great for our young guys to see. Having Dante is going to help us as a team."

Anderson, meanwhile, caught just eight passes for 74 passes during the first half of the 2022 season before completely turning his season around. Down the stretch, Anderson logged back-to-back 100-yard performances against Tulsa and Navy and caught a touchdown in four different games.

Anderson has had trouble with ball control over the course of his two seasons at Temple. However, the Staten Island native figures to continue to receive a large number of targets in 2023, as he has shown the ability to make plays in space.

"Amad is a guy who, you love him for it, but he's the energizer bunny on the field," Williams said. "He's always into it, he's so passionate about the game so I just have to make sure we keep him, when it's time to go, calmed down...I love having him. He's going to give you everything he's got every single play. You can't go a practice without hearing Amad yelling."

While Anderson and Wright are smaller, shiftier guys, Temple will also need to receive production from its bigger wideouts like Mathis, Stewart and Baines. With Stewart injured and Mathis still learning the position, Baines finished 2022 with 213 yards over course of the last five weeks of the season. After barely seeing the field in the beginning part of the season, Baines saw at least 50 offensive snaps in five of Temple's final six games. Even with that limited experience, Baines is one of the more established presences in Temple's wide receiving corps.

Stewart had carved out a consistent role for Temple early on in 2022, as he played 39 snaps against Lafayette and 41 snaps against Rutgers. An injury against Memphis shut down his debut season at Temple but that did not stop Stewart from earning a single digit last week.. Stewart was a big time recruit coming out of Michigan and, at 6-foot-3, should see a significant role on offense, especially in the red zone.

Mathis, meanwhile, caught a pair of balls in both the penultimate game against Cincinnati and the season finale against East Carolina.

"It's baby steps with D'Wan. You're talking about a guy that's played quarterback his entire life," Williams said. "He's come a long way and we continue to bring him along and teach him a little bit more about the position."

Beyond the five aforementioned wideouts, Temple has a slew of incoming freshmen that could factor into the offense. At the very least, the Owls will likely have to tap in a guy or two from the group of Richard Dandridge, Xavier Irvin, Preston Everhart and Zyheem Coleman-Frazier for a handful of games.

How quickly the freshmen adjust to the collegiate level will dictate how much they play, Langsdorf said.

"You might have a guy that physically has some talent, some speed but he has to know what we’re doing," Langsdorf said. "You can’t put him out there and have him mess it up for everybody, they have to be mentally ready to play too. That’s where trying to get them in there early and figuring out who of that group can handle it. The speed of the game is different, the stadiums are bigger, there are a lot more people at games."

"Some guys are ready for that and some guys aren’t so we have to kind of train that and figure out quick who can contribute early," Langsdorf said. "Depth wise, we’re so young there that we’re going to have to get guys ready to play."

Walk-on John Adams' name has consistently come up during the offseason, and he could also carve out a role.