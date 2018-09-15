COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With sweat streaming down his smiling face, Geoff Collins walked into the cozy visiting postgame media room at Maryland Stadium and settled into his chair before talking to reporters.

“That was pretty cool, right?” the second-year head coach began. “That was pretty cool, man.”

It was a simple, albeit genuine assessment of Temple’s 35-14 win at Maryland Saturday afternoon at Capital One Field. The Owls, who came into the game as 15 ½-point underdogs after disappointing losses to FCS Villanova and then Buffalo last week, turned in a rather dominant performance to get their first win of the season and their first victory over a Big Ten program since knocking off Penn State back in 2015.

The defense, which had not been able to get off the field on third down in the previous two losses, shut out a Maryland offense that was off to a 2-0 start after wins over then-No. 23 Texas and Bowling Green, where they rushed for 444 yards a week ago. Saturday, the Owls held the Terps without an offensive touchdown and to just 195 yards of total offense, as their only two scores came on a 23-yard interception return late in the second quarter and a 27-yard blocked punt return in the fourth.

And after allowing their previous two opponents to convert more than 50 percent of their third-down attempts, Temple held Maryland to a paltry 1 of 12 on third down and got seven sacks, including 2.5 from defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, who finished with 3.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Offensively, the Owls got a lift from quarterback Anthony Russo, who started in place of an injured Frank Nutile, although both Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude declined to specify what injury he has. The redshirt-sophomore and former Archbishop Wood star, who completed 15 of his 25 throws for 228 yards, bounced back from the pick-six that Maryland’s Darnell Savage took back for Maryland’s first touchdown and later tossed a 47-yard strike to a wide-open Kenny Yeboah to help Temple to a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter.

The Owls were also sparked by Ryquell Armstead’s 118 rushing yards, a fake-punt touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Todd Centeio to Freddie Johnson for Temple’s first score, and Shaun Bradley’s 78-yard interception return that put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

There’s more to get into, of course, but a lot of what happened Saturday, an impressive bounce-back win that has suddenly breathed new life into Temple’s season, starts with the Owls’ second-year head coach.

If social media and message boards are any indication, Collins wasn’t exactly getting rave reviews for his positivity after his team lost two games it could have and should have won and got off to the program’s first 0-2 start since 2013. A guy who had been a successful defensive coordinator in the SEC at Mississippi State and Florida and sent numerous players to the NFL was getting legitimate criticism for the first time as a head coach with expectations after coaching Temple to a 7-6 season and a bowl win in his rookie campaign.

If Twitter users with itchy trigger fingers wanted him to throw safety Rodney Williams under the bus while talking to reporters for missing a tackle on Buffalo’s game-winning touchdown last week, they were left unfulfilled. If they wanted him to criticize Nutile for throwing four interceptions through the first two weeks or point out underwhelming play by other veterans like safety Delvon Randall, it really wasn’t going to happen.

Instead, Collins remained ebullient and upbeat, and it seems to be part of what has righted the ship for Temple.

“It helped the whole team,” Johnson, who finished with three catches for 86 yards, said of Collins’ approach. “When we lost that second game (to Buffalo) and he was like, I take all responsibility for it, the guys were like, we can’t keep putting the coach through this. It made him look bad.”

So Johnson said the team called a players-only meeting Friday, and the message, Johnson said was simple: Step it up.

“Everybody listened,” Johnson said, “and everybody bought in.”

Collins felt Temple was just a play away here and there in the two losses, but he knew quite well that the outside world didn’t – or maybe even shouldn’t – care. Because 0-2 is 0-2.

But Saturday’s result was a bit of a surprise to the outside world, with good reason. It wasn’t for Collins and his staff.

“I saw it was coming,” Collins said. “It came.”

The last two weeks, Temple was disappointing and flat-footed out of the gate, falling behind by 13-3 to Villanova and 12-0 to Buffalo, losing each time on back-breaking fourth-quarter sequences.

“That was the big thing, just how we started,” Collins said. “The last two weeks, our guys played hard. They just waited until the game to feel it out a little bit and then (said), ‘Oh, OK, now it’s time.’ You can’t wait. In big-time college football, you cannot wait.”

When the team woke up Saturday morning at their hotel, they found a note had been slipped under their door from Collins with a message about starting fast and striking first.

“Our kids took that message, took it to heart,” Collins said, “got out there and attacked, and I thought they did a really good job of doing what we asked them to do.”

They certainly did.

Maryland went three-and-out on its first two drives and saw its first six series end in punts. Temple eventually found its spark near the end of the first quarter, when it was faced with a fourth-and-8 at the Maryland 36. The Owls initially stayed on the field to go for it before Collins elected to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the team came out in punt formation, with Centeio as the upback, just as he had been in the first two weeks of the season. And setting it up over the first two weeks paid off. The snap went to Centeio, who hit Johnson, normally the gunner on punts, in stride along the right side of the field for a 36-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Will Mobley, kicking in place of an injured Aaron Boumerhi, hit the extra point.

Creativity worked again on Temple’s second touchdown, when defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd plowed across the goal line on fourth-and-1 to stake the Owls to a 14-0 lead at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter. Collins, ever the optimist and true to his nature, pointed out that Booth-Lloyd scored a touchdown at Maryland Stadium when his Cocoa High School team traveled north to play Gonzaga back in 2013.

“All week,” Collins said, “I was telling him, ‘If we get a chance to get you another one, we’re getting you one. We had that ball fourth-and-1, and I told Coach Patenaude, ‘We’re giving that ball to Freddie Love, and Freddie Love made the magic happen, so that was pretty cool.”

Again, to the outside world or a Temple fan base that still needs to be convinced its team is heading in the right direction, it may sound hokey, but it worked Saturday.

And the defense? The unit that’s supposed to be Collins’ bread and butter was a different group Saturday. Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada used two quarterbacks in starter Kasim Hill and backup Tyrrell Pigrome, and the two went a combined 8 of 21 passing for just 63 yards and two interceptions. And a rushing attack that surpassed 400 yards a week ago gained a pedestrian 132 yards and averaged just 4.3 yards per carry. Anthony McFarland, who got 107 yards, was the only threat, but the Owls kept him out of the end zone. Ty Johnson, who rushed for 124 yards last week, got just 23 on six carries Saturday.

“We just knew we wanted to get them in definite passing situations,” Collins said. “(Hill) was doing a nice job when they were getting teams in second-and-6 and second-and-4, their whole playbook is open. So all their play-action pass game is open. So we made a conscious effort not to let them be in those situations where they have the run-pass options and the play actions, because they do some really, really scary things in the passing game off of their running attack and the jet-sweep series, and we were not going to let that happen. … We forced them into a drop-back passing game, and our guys did a really nice job.”

As for Russo, the interception was a blemish, but he otherwise threw the ball with good zip and confidence. His first career touchdown pass went to Yeboah, his roommate.

Russo faked a screen on the play, Maryland’s defensive backfield bit, and Yeboah was wide open along the left sideline. All Russo had to do was hit him in stride, and he did.

“We’ve always said that we hoped his first touchdown catch would be my first touchdown throw,” Russo said. “It was awesome that it worked out that way. It was a great call by Coach P. He saw them coming a bunch on those screens. We faked the screen, Kenny was wide open and I didn’t want to miss him on that.”

Patenaude credited his graduate assistant Joe Battaglia, who came to Temple with Patenaude from Coastal Carolina, for the call.

“This is the best story of the day,” Patenaude began. “We ran that same play last year against Notre Dame, and Kenny dropped it in the opener. It was the same exact play out of the same exact formation.

“(Battaglia) came up to me at halftime and said, ‘Run the same play, and run ‘torpedo’ off of it, because they’re going to jump it,’ and I said, ‘All right, fine.’ I trusted what he said.”

A 1-1 Tulsa team awaits the Owls Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field for their first American Athletic Conference game.

The short week won’t be easy, but Collins, per usual, was upbeat.

"The cool thing is, we get to do it again in five days," he said.

Extra points:When asked, both Collins and Patenaude declined to name a starter at quarterback for next week’s game. “It’s a great day, man,” Collins said as he declined to answer the question in closing his postgame press conference. Patenaude, when posed the question, initially said “We're not going to get into any of that. Frank should be ready to go Thursday night. Part of the reason we didn't throw him out there today was that he's got four or five more days to prepare for Tulsa. We're very fortunate that we have two guys that can go out there and play. Really, three guys." So does that mean Nutile could start Thursday, Patenaude was asked as a follow-up. "I don't know. We'll see. We'll see Thursday night, just like we saw today.” … Temple started the game in a 4-2-5 base defense, with Rock Ya-Sin and Kimere Brown as the cornerbacks and Delvon Randall, Rodney Williams and Benny Walls as the safeties. … Although Jaelin Robinson and James McHale started at left and right tackle, respectively, true freshmen Isaac Moore and Adam Klein saw plenty of snaps again at tackle, with Klein finishing the game at right tackle once McHale left the game in the third and watched the game out of uniform from the sideline.