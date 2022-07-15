Power conference opponents highlight Temple's non-conference slate

Temple lost point guard Jeremiah Williams to the transfer portal but returns four of its starters from a team that went 17-12 last season. The Owls should also be boosted by the return of Khalif Battle, who averaged 21.4 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury, as well as the additions of transfers like Jamille Reynolds, Kur Jongkuch and Shane Dezonie .

Heading into the fourth season of the Aaron McKie era, Temple announced its non-conference schedule on Thursday. The 13-game slate, which starts on November 7, consists of potentially six matchups with power conference opponents.

After hosting a Wagner team that lost its coaching staff and four leading scorers in the offseason, Temple will host Villanova for the earliest Temple-Villanova game in history on November 11. The last time the Owls faced the Wildcats in November was the infamous midnight game in 2003. Villanova is fresh off a Final Four appearance but the Wildcats are also in the midst of an era of uncertainty, as Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright is gone, as is mainstay guard Colin Gillespie.

Jerry Stackhouse's Vanderbilt program will come to the Liacouras Center on November 15 after losing to Temple last season in Nashville. All-SEC guard Scottie Pippen Jr. went undrafted in last month's NBA Draft and is currently playing on the Laker's Summer League squad.

After playing former conference foe Rutgers in a neutral-site game at Mohegan Sun, Temple will travel to Brooklyn to take place in the Empire Classic from November 21 through November 22. Temple will face two teams from a field of St. John's, Syracuse and Richmond.

Temple will return home to face Drexel on November 27 before heading to its first road game of the season against La Salle on November 30. The Explorers, of course, are now led by former Owls coach Fran Dunphy. A strong VCU team, which won 22 games last season, will come to Philadelphia on December 3. The Rams lost their two leading scorers in the offseason but feature an impressive backcourt that is led by former 4-star guard Ace Baldwin.

A year after losing to St. Joseph's in Hagan Arena, Temple will host Billy Lange's squad on December 6 before traveling to The Palestra to play Penn on December 10. The Hawks lost do everything guard Jordan Hall to the pros while the Quakers return All-Ivy League guard Jordan Dingle.

A trip to Mississippi to play Ole Miss on December 17 and another home game against Maryland-Eastern Shore, which Temple defeated, 72-49, last season wrap up the non-conference schedule.

Temple also announced its conference pairings on Thursday, which features the Owls hosting the Memphis Tigers for the first time since 2018. Temple will play home and away against every team in The American except for SMU and Wichita State. Temple will travel to Dallas for the SMU game while Wichita State will come to Philadelphia for its lone matchup against Temple.