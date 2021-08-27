Preseason camp notebook: Jordan, Morris and Mahone see opportunities

OwlScoop.com is providing a story after every preseason camp press conference with updates from the team’s players and coaches to prepare fans for the start of Temple’s season on Sept. 2 when the Owls travel to Rutgers.

On Friday afternoon, defensive linemen Layton Jordan, Demerick Morris and Jerquavion Mahone spoke to the media about their roles on Temple’s defense.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter and OwlScoop.com contributor Sam Cohn reported Evan Boozer tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2021 season. Boozer provided leadership and experience. Last season, the redshirt-sophomore earned Defensive Player of the Game honors against ECU.

With his absence, Jordan, a redshirt-sophomore, is prepared to step into a bigger role, he said.

“It’s heartbreaking for our group. He’s a big voice for our group and he’s always encouraging people to do better. He’s the voice of our group, always motivating people. We lost that, somebody has to step up,” Jordan said. “I’ve been trying to play that part a lot.”

In 2020, Jordan rotated in at defensive end and finished with four tackles. Compared to last year, Jordan believes he’s become more consistent, he said.

Jordan is listed at 235 pounds, but the McKeesport, Pennsylvania native hopes to add additional weight.

“Next year I am trying to hit the 245-250 pound range and just work from there and see how I feel,” Jordan said. “I am going to try to do that towards the end of the season and see how it goes. So, I wouldn’t be sluggish going into spring practices and going into fall camp.”

Jordan thinks becoming bigger and stronger could obviously help him improve.

“It’s always a plus to be bigger. There’s always a plus to reach goals you never thought you would reach. So you can be bigger, stronger, and faster. It’s not going to hurt my talent. It’s only going to make me better,” Jordan said.

The interior defensive line has to replace a few key contributors from the previous season. Khris Banks (Boston College) and Ifeanyi Maijeh (Rutgers) both transferred from Temple. Dan Archibong graduated and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears.

Next Thursday at Rutgers, Morris, a second-year freshman, will have a chance to replace their production.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Chicago native made his debut against ECU and finished the game with two tackles.

Morris’ strength has improved this offseason with weight room training.

“It will definitely help me,” Morris said, “because I am actually developing a lot of better lower-power strength to help defeat down blocks and other things like that.”

This offseason was full of change and with the transfers leaving on the defensive line, the returning group used that time to build cohesion, Morris said.

“Just connecting with each other and being able to take one another and to really push each other every day. So that we’ll be able to get through the hard times and the struggle at times,” Morris said.

Morris has not been told if he’s starting or not against the Scarlet Knights.

“We are all playing, we are all getting in the rotation and moving around. I just have to keep working and keep doing what I am doing every day to go help the team win,” Morris said.

Temple was able to add a potential contributor from the transfer portal in Mahone, a redshirt-sophomore from Kentucky University who joined the Owls’ defensive tackle group this summer.

In 2020, Mahone finished with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. The newest transfer is confident in his abilities to play in a new scheme, he said.

During the spring, Mahone was not able to practice. He still found a way to stay in shape while attending classes at Kentucky.

“We had this athletic gym on campus because I couldn’t go back to the facility. I was in the portal, so I just went there at least twice a week,” Mahone said.

Mahone had to work hard during the offseason because he lost weight from COVID-19. At one point, Mahone weighed 266 pounds, but after two months he gained weight back and is back up to around 290 pounds, he said.