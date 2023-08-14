Temple is now less than three weeks away from kicking off the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Lincoln Financial Field against Akron, and the Owls have found some new single-digit players.

While second-year head coach Stan Drayton did not publicly announce who the new single digits would be, he did say he was telling the team later Monday evening and that it was a team vote, unlike last season, when the single digits were decided by the coaches.

But players and leaders are continuing to emerge from preseason camp, as Drayton, wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and new running backs coach Tyree Foreman discussed with reporters Monday following the team’s practice.

Among other things, Drayton touched on the differences he sees in the running back room from a year ago and how former quarterback D’Wan Mathis has improved since moving to wide receiver during spring ball.

Foreman is in his second stint as the Owls running backs coach after coaching that group from 2007 to 2012, and then special teams from 2013 to 2014. It’s a group that struggled in 2022, as Temple was the lone team in the American Athletic Conference last year to not rush for more than 1,000 yards as a unit. The Owls’ 2022 totals of 989 yards on the season, 3.1 yards per carry, 11 rushing touchdowns and 82.4 yards per game were all conference-worst numbers.

While the Owls have lost last season's leading receiver Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders following the 2022 campaign, Williams leads a group of returning wideouts like Ian Stewart, Amad Anderson Jr., and Zae Baines. But the group also has an infusion of young talent, like redshirt-sophomore walk-on John Adams and true freshman Richard Dandridge.

You can watch Monday’s interviews here and read some excerpts from them below.

Drayton on D’Wan Mathis’s improvement:

“Really good attitude. Moving from quarterback to receiver, we know that could have been a challenging deal for him, but I thought he embraced the transition with flying colors. I really do. Which gives us a lot of indication of how tough the kid is, and he’s embraced it. He loves playing wideout right now. He knows he’s got a lot of work ahead of him, and he’ll grow with the season as well. He’s got to be a player for us. He’s the guy that we got to count on, and I think these next couple of weeks, he’ll prove that to be the case. But there’s definitely been a ton of improvement in his play as of late.

Drayton on the differences between the running back room last year to this year:

“Their practice habits are way different. They’re giving great effort running down the field. They’re running like it’s live all the time. That’s the one thing that as a running backs coach, that's the only way you’re gonna get better at running back, is to run like it’s live all the time. So I think the one thing that has improved is our contact balance, being able to get yards on our own, and that’s really across the board and we’ve added some versatility with our young guys. Joquez (Smith) and Kyle (Williams) both bring a unique skill set. Both really good runners, but also guys that we want to get in space, and they can do some really special things with the ball in their hand in space. That’s another unit that has gotten better. Credit to Edward Saydee leading that group and people like Darvon Hubbard, who has had a really good spring, and (FIU transfer) E.J. (Wilson). Both of those two guys have had a really good spring, so I’m excited about the depth and what we can do from that position.”