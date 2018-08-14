Preseason camp notes: Ruff seeing first-team reps, DiMichele talks QBs
Aaron Ruff arrived at Temple in 2014 as a highly regarded 4-star prospect from North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter. Ruff, who held offers from programs like Michigan State and Wisconsin, has seen ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news