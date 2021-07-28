Preseason camp primer: Defensive backs
OwlScoop.com’s preseason primer continues with a look at the Owls’ secondary, a group that struggled at times last season. Over the course of the last five games of the year, the Owls allowed 268.4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news