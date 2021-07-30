Preseason camp primer: Linebackers

OwlScoop.com’s Preseason camp primer series wraps up with a look at Temple’s linebackers, a group that returns some experience, as well as some promising young players who could push for significant roles and starting jobs as camp continues into August.

There are three starting spots to be won over the next four weeks, and defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles, who also oversees the linebackers, and outside linebackers coach Brett Diersen will have to figure out best fits as they examine this group’s skills and comfort level with the scheme.

Established players

Will Kwenkeu is the elder statesman of the group as a member of the 2016 class that was recruited by former head coach Matt Rhule, who’s now leading the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound graduate student is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID and returns after starting all seven games at middle linebacker last season. He led the team in tackles with 49 after earning a single-digit No. 4 prior to the season.

The other veteran accompanying Kwenkeu is senior George Reid, who was thrust into more playing time last season and tallied 6.0 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in the win over USF after Isaiah Graham-Mobley was hurt in pregame warmups. He became the starting weakside linebacker the following week at Memphis and held down that role until the season finale, when he was one of five defensive players to get pulled from the lineup prior to kickoff due to COVID concerns.

You’ll likely see Kwenkeu and Reid getting first-team reps again at middle and weakside linebacker, respectively, heading into preseason camp. But in reality, it might be fair to say there are no guaranteed starters, and there could be as many as seven players fighting for those three starting spots.

Up-and-comers and names to know

Redshirt freshman Jordan Magee opened the 2020 season at Navy as the starter at BUBO, Temple’s outside linebacker position that also has some pass-coverage duties. He recorded five tackles against the run-heavy Midshipmen and later missed the SMU and UCF games due to COVID protocols. In the season finale in a loss to ECU, Magee recorded four tackles, one for a loss, and returned an interception 45 yards. The Dover High School product could potentially be a fit at any of the three linebacker spots, including BUBO, and has good size at 6-3, 225 pounds.

West Virginia transfer Kwantel Raines didn’t play last fall after he wasn’t granted a hardship waiver by the NCAA to play right away, but the 6-3, 210-pound Raines caught Diersen’s eye during spring drills and will probably start off preseason camp getting first-team reps at BUBO.

“He has an unbelievable football IQ,” Diersen said of Raiens back on April 15. “He’s talented, don’t get me wrong. He has a good skill set, but his football IQ is really good. There’s obviously some things every practice that we learn together, but he is savvy.”

Redshirt freshman Thomas Joe-Kamara (6-1, 215) is still listed as a BUBO on Temple’s roster, and fellow redshirt freshman Yvandy Rigby (6-2, 230) started at BUBO against USF back on Oct. 17 and posted a game- and career-high 11 tackles. Injuries sidelined him for the rest of the season, but he now figures to be someone who could push Kwenkeu for the starting middle linebacker spot.

And then of course there’s returning freshman Kobe Wilson, who landed his first career start last fall as a true freshman in the chaotic season-ending loss against ECU. He recorded seven tackles, five of which were solo stops, in the loss.

Wilson, who had previously been verbally committed to Memphis and landed an offer from Georgia during his recruitment, is undersized at 5-11, 215 pounds compared to his fellow linebackers, but he drew praise at the end of the season and drew more of it during spring drills from Knowles.

And he's also a member of the program's player-led leadership council.

“He’s got a contagious energy about him,” Knowles said back in April. “There’s something about that, that he’s going to be a special player. That’s all I can tell you, other than his effort that he plays with.

“He’s the kind of guy I want to coach. He cares, he loves football, he’s a team player and he’s just got that great energy about him and I think everybody notices it. Even on the other side of the ball, people notice Kobe. He’s going to be a good one. He’s got some work to do, but he’s still young. He’s going to be a really good one for us.”