After taking its 2018 team picture on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum earlier in the day, Temple hosted a media day Thursday afternoon at Edberg-Olson Hall, and second-year head coach Geoff Collins, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe and linebacker Shaun Bradley were among the coaches and players made available to reporters.

You can listen to those interviews here.

Geoff Collins

Michael Dogbe



Shaun Bradley



The Owls, who went 7-6 last season, will kick off the 2018 campaign when they host Villanova Saturday, Sept. 1, at noon at Lincoln Financial Field. They will practice for the first time in the preseason Friday.



Among other topics, Collins was asked about the depth in the defensive backfield at cornerback beyond Rock Ya-Sin and Linwood Crump, the likely starters. He mentioned that redshirt sophomore corner Kimere Brown “played for us a bunch last season,” and also named redshirt freshmen Christian Braswell and Ty Mason as players who have stood out at that position.

“There were some times last year that we got very thin at our corner depth as well,” Collins said. “Some games, we weren’t able to play nickel (with five defensive backs). Most games, we weren’t able to play dime (with six defensive backs). We don’t have that problem anymore.”

When he was asked about cornerback Kareem Ali, Collins said the former 4-star recruit from South Jersey’s Timber Creek High School will not play football again at Temple due largely to an “accumulation of injuries.” Ali, who had offers from the likes of Penn State and Florida and originally committed to Maryland before flipping to Temple, was limited to just five games last season and recorded one tackle.

“You just looked at his injury list, and it’s probably best that he doesn’t play anymore,” Collins said of Ali, who would have been a redshirt junior this fall. “That’s the doctor’s decision, the family’s decision. But I can’t stress enough how much we love him and how much we think of that family and the respect that we have for them. Kareem will either help us out around here or in the athletic department.

Some excerpts from Thursday’s media session:

Dogbe on graduate transfer Jimmy Hogan, a defensive end who came to Temple from Rutgers earlier this summer:

“He’s come in and just worked his butt off to learn the defense and really just be with us as a group.”

Dogbe on how he has improved his strength and weight lifting over the years:

“Actually, no, I wasn’t always this strong. Going into high school, I was a really small freshman coming out of middle school. I was about 160 pounds. I could barely bench the bar, but I knew I wanted to be a great football player, and I knew to separate myself, I was going to have to get into the weight room and put on the weight. I came from a high school (Parsippany Hills) where the strength program is pretty good. I just started lifting. I was the guy who was the first guy in and the last guy out, and then I saw myself putting on muscle and getting bigger. I came to Temple at about 230 pounds. Weight room numbers still weren’t there and how they are now (Dogbe bench pressed 505 pounds recently). I bought into the program, took it seriously, and now I’m about 280 and my numbers are at an all-time best. I was just a guy who was dedicated to the weight room, really took it seriously, put on the weight and listened to the coaches.”

Collins on Ya-Sin, who recently earned a single digit jersey at No. 6 after transferring to Temple from Presbyterian College, where he played for the last three seasons:

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder. He wants to prove that he belongs as an elite player at this level and in this conference, so we’re really excited about him. When you spend five minutes with him, 10 minutes with him and really get a chance to talk to him one-on-one, just what’s in his heart and what his character is, is special. And he is, even though he hasn’t played here for three years before, the embodiment of what Temple tough is and what makes playing football at Temple University so special. He just embraced the culture from day one that he got here, and the kids respect him for it and love him for it, and so do the rest of the coaches.”

Collins on the development of backup quarterback Anthony Russo:

“I thought the strides that Russo made throughout last year (showed he was) getting better as the season went on. I thought he had a really good spring, and the challenge with him has been making sure every part of your life and your daily walk in the classroom, socially, work ethic-wise is as high as it can possibly be, and I think he’s working and operating at as high of a level as he’s had since he’s been in college – in every phase of his life.”

Collins on fellow backup quarterback Todd Centeio:

“Toddy, I think we all saw flashes of how athletic he is, and there’s even some things that we did, packages that we did in the spring, to promote that. The big thing that I want to make sure everyone knows is that he is a quarterback in this program. He might do other things. He might jump in and play a different position during practice to get us through our multiple drills going on. But Toddy is a big-time quarterback in this program.”

Collins on freshman quarterback Trad Beatty, who joined the program for spring practice prior to this season:

“For him to come in as a midyear guy and embrace this culture and embrace this work ethic, pick up this playbook and be around, every day, Frankie Nutile, Russo, Centeio, his development is going to be very fast.”