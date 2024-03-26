Temple hosted its annual Pro Day for draft-eligible players Monday afternoon, giving 12 former Owls the opportunity to work out before 25 representatives from NFL teams.

The biggest name at the Pro Day was former Owls linebacker Jordan Magee, who came into the day looking to add to the impressive showing he had at the Combine earlier this month. Magee opted not to run the 40-yard dash Monday, as he was content with his combine time.

Magee did participate in other drills such as the 3-cone, 20-yard shuttle and other on-field drills to add to his athletic numbers.

Magee has an opportunity to be the first Temple player drafted since 2020 and appreciated the chance to work out again for pro personnel Monday.

“It’s something that Temple hasn’t had in a long time,” Magee said. “I’m blessed to uphold the university like that and be that representative.”

Magee’s former teammate, linebacker Yvandy Rigby, posted a time of 4.62 seconds in the 40, along with a vertical jump of 34 inches and a long jump of 9 feet, 9 inches. Interestingly enough, although he posted just nine tackles and no pass breakups this season, former Owls cornerback Elijah Clark posted the best 40 time of any Temple player who ran it Monday, clocking in at 4.59 seconds.

“I’m happy about it,” Clark said when asked about his performance. “I jumped well, ran well. My field work was smooth. I just wanted to show that for my size, I move just as well as anybody at the same position as me.”

When asked if he felt he left the day in a better position than when he came in, Clark agreed.

“I checked that box,” he said.

Following the stopwatch drills the players split into offense and defense to finish the day and compete with on-field drills, showing NFL scouts their movement and other nuanced skills. Receivers ran different routes at each level, corners showed their backpedals, linebackers displayed how they break toward the ball, and offensive lineman presented their lateral movement. This is also a time for prospects to learn from NFL personnel.

Each drill and every moment in front of NFL personnel matters to the players and their hopes of just getting a chance at the next level. Face time with NFL scouts and coaches can lead to further conversations down the road before the draft. Up next for players are the coveted 30 team visits which offer players a chance to work privately for teams and another chance to prove they are good enough to warrant a pick or a contract.

Tight end David Martin-Robinson, who posted career-highs of 40 catches for 537 yards and four touchdowns this past season, checked in at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds and ran a 4.71-second 40. His 35.5-inch vertical jump would have been the fourth-best mark among the tight ends who participated at the NFL Combine.

"I think they all, in a way, found a way to help themselves with their status, whether they're going to be drafted or free agents, or whatever it may be,” Temple head coach Stan Drayton said Tuesday about Monday’s Pro Day. “I know there's a lot of hard work put into their preparation for that day yesterday. I think they did a great job of executing when their numbers were called out there. I know what they've been through. I know how much they've wanted an opportunity like this, and I know the work that they put into it. To see them actually go out there and execute it yesterday, when the stage was huge, it was beautiful to see. So excited for those guys."