Temple coach Geoff Collins will release an “above the line” chart, which lists players who are game ready, ahead of the Owls’ Sept. 1 season opener against Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field, and the OwlScoop.com staff compiled its best guess at which players will make the cut for week one.

Note: Players are listed in numerical order.

Quarterback

Frank Nutile (redshirt-senior)

Trad Beatty (true freshman)

Anthony Russo (redshirt-sophomore)

Todd Centeio (redshirt-freshman)

Analysis: Nutile enters the season as the clear starter, while Russo has established himself as the backup throughout spring practice and preseason camp. Collins has gone out of his way at times to stress that Centeio is a “big-time quarterback in this program.” Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude told reporters during the spring that the Owls still have special packages for Centeio, who’s the most mobile of Temple’s four scholarship quarterbacks. Beatty, who arrived on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee, will likely redshirt, although he could still play up to four games with the NCAA’s new redshirt rule in place.

Running back

Rob “Nitro” Ritrovato (senior)

Ryquell Armstead (senior)

Jager Gardner (redshirt-junior)

Jeremy Jennings (redshirt-freshman)

Analysis: If Armstead can stay healthy, he will be Temple’s workhorse back. The Owls have limited Armstead’s reps throughout spring practice and preseason camp with hopes of keeping him fresh for game one. Ritrovato, a former walk-on who recently earned a single digit, can play running back and fullback. Gardner is returning from an unspecified season-ending suffered in a September loss at USF. Temple’s staff has also “managed” Gardner’s reps, as running backs coach Tony Lucas told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. The Owls will need to find a replacement for David Hood, who led the team in rushing last season. Hood stepped away from football with one year of eligibility remaining due to issues with concussions. Jennings has consistently clocked in as one of the fastest men in Temple’s preseason camp, as Lucas said he has been timed at 22.5 miles per hour. Jennings could be the shifty and speedy back who replaces Hood. Tyliek Raynor, a redshirt-sophomore who has yet to see game action due to injuries, will be sidelined for at least the Owls’ first two or three games. When healthy, Raynor could provide the Owls with Hood-like explosiveness.

Offensive line

Matt Hennessy (redshirt-sophomore)

Isaac Moore (true freshman)

Jovahn Fair (redshirt-junior)

Adam Klein (true freshman)

James McHale (redshirt-senior)

Vince Picozzi (redshirt-sophomore)

Jaelin Robinson (redshirt-senior)

Aaron Ruff (redshirt-senior)

Analysis: The depth of Temple’s offensive line was a question mark heading into preseason camp, but a pair of freshmen have looked like potential starters. Moore, a mid-year enrollee originally from Sweden, has received reps as the first-team left tackle. Klein, who has added roughly 20 pounds since arriving on campus in June, has also worked in with the first-team, mostly at right tackle. Offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan has said that he does not believe in redshirting, which could allow Klein and Moore to see extended action this season. Hennessy is firmly cemented as Temple’s center, while Fair and McHale can also be penciled in as starters. Picozzi was held out of preseason camp due to an unspecified injury, although Patenaude said it’s nothing serious. Ruff, a former four-star recruit from Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, has seen first- and second-team reps throughout preseason camp. While Ruff has been a non-factor in his first three years of college eligibility, he could see action this season as a backup guard. Robinson, who can play guard or tackle, continues to compete for a starting spot.

Tight end

David Martin-Robinson (true freshman)

Jake Robinson (redshirt-junior)

Chris Myarick (redshirt-senior)

Kenny Yeboah (redshirt-sophomore)

Analysis: Tight ends coach Ed Foley told reporters after Tuesday's practice that he has "two starters" at tight end in Yeboah and Myarick. Foley also said that Martin-Robinson, who has also seen time at receiver, and Robinson are "above the line."

Wide receiver

Sean Ryan (true freshman)

Isaiah Wright (junior)

Jadan Blue (redshirt-freshman)

Ventell Bryant (redshirt-senior)

Travon Williams (redshirt-junior)

Freddie Johnson (redshirt-sophomore)

Randle Jones (junior)

Branden Mack (redshirt-sophomore)

Analysis: Wright and Bryant will be Temple’s top targets, but the receiver group could be the deepest position on the team. Ryan has consistently made plays since arriving on campus in January. Johnson provides the Owls with a big play threat out of the slot, as does Jones, who put together an impressive preseason camp before he suffered an unspecified injury during the Owls’ scrimmage at Lower Cape May High School. Temple’s coaching staff has been pleased with the play of Mack, who was mainly a special teams contributor last season. Mack could help fill the void left behind by Keith Kirkwood, who’s currently competing for a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints. Blue, who led all players in Temple’s spring game with six catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns, is another potential home run threat out of the slot. Williams, a walk-on, was consistently featured on the above the line chart last season, although he does have the ability to move to running back. Redshirt-senior Brodrick Yancy, who’s recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in practice last October, has played sparingly throughout the open portions of preseason camp and it remains unclear if he will be ready to play to start the season. Freshman speedster Kadas Reams could also contribute later in the season.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DEFENSE

Defensive End

Zack Mesday (redshirt-senior)

Dana Levine (redshirt-junior)

Arnold Ebiketie (redshirt-freshman)

Quincy Roche (redshirt-sophomore)

Jimmy Hogan (graduate transfer from Rutgers)

Analysis: The Owls are seemingly thinner than usual on the edge, but multiple defensive ends and even linebacker Sam Franklin can provide pass-rushing help in certain packages. Collins said Temple will be “locked and loaded” on defense this season with “full display of (its) sexy packages,” meaning the Owls will be capable of utilizing dime (six defensive backs) and “mayhem” blitz packages. In order to open up the playbook fully, interior defensive linemen like Karamo Dioubate and Dan Archibong could move outside. Levine, a Florida native, told OwlScoop.com that “it is (his) time” after waiting behind current NFL players such as Jacob Martin (Seattle Seahawks sixth-round pick), Sharif Finch (undrafted free agent to Tennessee Titans) and Haason Reddick (Arizona Cardinals first-round pick). Defensive line coach Jim Panagos said that he has been pleased with the progression of Ebiketie, who should be a pass rushing specialist. Roche racked up seven sacks and three forced fumbles last season, and more of the same can be expected from him. Hogan, who played for Panagos at Rutgers, projects as a run-stopper. Mesday, a walk-on, is expected to contribute.

Defensive Tackle

Michael Dogbe (redshirt-senior)

Karamo Dioubate (junior)

Ifeanyi Maijeh (redshirt-freshman)

Dan Archibong (redshirt-sophomore)

Freddie Booth-Lloyd (redshirt-senior)

Analysis: Collins and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker have to feel pretty good about where they stand at defensive tackle. Dogbe, in his fifth year in the program, seems poised for a big season after watching fellow Owls linemen like Jullian Taylor (San Francisco 49ers seventh-round pick), Martin, and Finch land with NFL teams. Panagos told reporters last week that Dioubate, a former 4-star recruit, “has worked harder than anybody in taking care of his body, getting looser, a little more flexible” since last season. Maijeh, a product of Brooklyn’s Poly Prep, has been mentioned by multiple players, including Dogbe, as a young defensive linemen who made a jump this past offseason. Archibong, who still has three years of college eligibility remaining, is a proven commodity who can play inside and outside. Due to the depth at defensive end, as previously mentioned, Archibong could see time as an edge rusher, which was his position at Delaware County’s Springfield High School. And Booth-Lloyd will remain a regular member of Temple’s defensive line rotation, as has been the case for the last two seasons.

Linebacker

Shaun Bradley (junior)

L’Jeron “L.J.” Holder (redshirt-freshman)

Isaiah Graham-Mobley (redshirt-sophomore)

Chapelle Russell (redshirt-junior)

Audley “A.J.” Isaacs (redshirt-freshman)

Collin Washington (redshirt-freshman)

William Kwenkeu (junior)

Sam Franklin (junior)

Todd Jones (redshirt-senior)

Analysis: The linebackers were the most inexperienced group heading into last season, but a lot has changed since then. Bradley, who dealt with a broken hand toward the end of last season, led the team in tackles. He has become the leader of Thacker’s linebackers. Russell, who led the team in tackles before suffering a torn ACL in late October, told reporters last week that he’s “100 percent” healthy and plans to be back in time for the Owls’ opener. He has mostly been a spectator during the open portions of preseason camp, but Collins said the “goal” is to have Russell back for game one. Holder, who converted from receiver to linebacker at the beginning of spring practice, has been mixed in with the second-team during preseason camp. Offensive lineman James McHale said that Graham-Mobley, who started the Owls’ season opener last season at Notre Dame, has been “flying around” throughout camp and stood out to him. Isaacs and Washington continue to progress, although both will likely see time on special teams to start the season. Kwenkeu, who saw time at running back during the spring, has the ability to play WILL and MIKE linebacker. Franklin is versatile because of his ability to move from sideline to sideline, so he could line up at SAM linebacker, defensive end or safety this season. Jones, a former walk-on, has proven to be a reliable backup at the MIKE spot behind Bradley.

Safety

Delvon Randall (senior)

DaeSean Winston (true freshman)

Keyvone Bruton (redshirt-freshman)

Rodney Williams (graduate transfer from Syracuse)

Amir Tyler (redshirt-sophomore)

Jyquis Thomas (redshirt-senior)

Benny Walls (junior)

Analysis: The question remains -- who will start at safety opposite of Randall? Walls, a former 3-star prospect who chose Temple over offers from Boston College and Syracuse, has seen plenty of first-team work. Collins has compared Bruton, who wears No. 20 and a dark visor, to former Eagles safety and Hall of Fame member Brian Dawkins. Williams, a product of Cherry Hill (N.J.) High School West, played in 33 career games, including 21 starts, at Syracuse. When healthy, the Owls’ coaching staff likes Thomas, who could also be a special teams contributor. And Tyler will likely fight for special teams work, as well.

Cornerback

Rock Ya-Sin (graduate transfer from Presbyterian College)

Linwood Crump (junior)

Christian Braswell (redshirt-freshman)

Ty Mason (redshirt-freshman)

Kimere Brown (redshirt-sophomore)

Analysis: Ya-Sin has quickly established himself as the top cornerback on the team after arriving on campus in January. He earned a prized single digit, too. Crump, a returning starter, projects to start opposite of Ya-Sin. Mason earned two scout team defensive player of the week honors last season, and he should be an integral part of Temple’s “dime” packages. Braswell and Brown will also rotate in particular dime packages. Brown has also seen time at kick and punt returner during camp, as special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Ed Foley said after Tuesday’s practice.