Following a long talk with family and friends, Temple outside linebacker Layton Jordan decided to return to the Owls for a fifth year of eligibility.

After his successful 2022 breakout season that saw him collect 9.0 sacks, 18.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns, it wasn’t implausible to think Jordan could perhaps be a third-day NFL draft pick or be courted by another program in the transfer portal.

To put Jordan’s numbers in perspective, only two other FBS players - Ndamukong Suh at Nebraska in 2008 and Melvin Ingram at South Carolina in 2011 - have posted at least three defensive touchdowns, two interceptions, five sacks, and 10.0 TFLs in one season.

But after giving it some thought, Jordan decided he needed more time before making the jump to the next level.

“I was just thinking that I have a lot more to work on to enter the next level,” Jordan said Saturday following Temple’s first spring practice scrimmage. “I just talked with my family, and they just told me, ‘Stay another year,’ because I have more that I need to learn.”

Jordan said he wants to improve his agility as an athlete and add some bulk to his 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound frame.

“Get bigger, faster, stronger, things like that…I can add at least 15-20 pounds” Jordan said. “Just be a better athlete, and build up a resume and stuff like that.”

Following his performance last season, Jordan learned a lot about his opportunistic playstyle that allowed him to get three defensive touchdowns and what type of player he is heading into next season.

“What I learned is just what to do now, and when to do it,” Jordan said. about what knowledge he gained from his performance last season. “That’s where I got smarter, and my game took me to another level now.”

Jordan flashed some promise in 2021 with 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack as the Owls took their lumps in Rod Carey’s final season, struggling to a 3-9 finish and playing in a less-aggressive defensive scheme under former defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles.

Jordan then flourished last season when D.J. Eliot joined Stan Drayton’s staff and implemented a more aggressive scheme. As such, it was a bittersweet moment for Jordan when the news broke that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was hiring Eliot to be his linebackers coach.

“It was like mixed emotions,” Jordan said of his former defensive coordinator’s departure. “I was very happy for him. It was just like, dang, we poured in so much for each other, just got to learn each other, and just started opening up more with each other. So it was just emotional, uphill, downhill, and stuff like that. At the end of the day, we just got to keep moving forward, keep piling and stacking days.”

While Jordan was one of the premier pass rushers in the American Athletic Conference, he still believes there is more to accomplish in 2023. Jordan finished the 2022 season third in the American in both sacks and TFLs despite having multiple three-game stretches without a sack.

Jordan doesn’t expect that to be an issue going into 2023 and also expects improved consistency to make him an even bigger threat.

“It’s just probably going to take my game to another level,” Jordan said. “It’ll probably bring unnecessary nonsense to me that I don’t need to worry about, and just keep stacking days with my teammates. That’s the most important thing.”