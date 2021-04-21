OwlScoop - Purdue transfer Amad Anderson catching on with the Owls

Amad Anderson Jr. is reaching for his opportunity, even if it means going through somebody to get it.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver caught a D’Wan Mathis pass while Daiyaan Hawkins was in his face.

Anderson didn’t just catch it, though. The Staten Island native caught it off the freshman cornerback’s back while giving him a bear hug and hauled in the pass after a couple of juggles.

While his teammates cheered, all Anderson could do was give a shrug reminiscent of a particular Chicago Bulls legend.

“I’ve just been telling Coach, I want a lot of hands-on,” Anderson said during Temple’s Sunday media availability when asked about the catch. “I want to run the plays and physically make my mistakes. I don’t want to take a lot of mental reps. I want to go in and physically make my mistakes if they come. I’m just out there playing football, doing the best I could.”

Anderson has been in his position coach Thad Ward’s ear. He’s done a good job of picking up the offense since coming over from Purdue, according to Ward, but now Anderson wants those live reps.

Beyond Randle Jones and Jadan Blue, Anderson is fighting for a spot on the field to make an impact early on. Temple is still sifting through its depth at wide receiver with players like Jose Barbon, Jordan Smith, De’Von Fox and Kwesi Evans also competing with Anderson to see the field.

With that being said, Anderson’s highlight reel catch has certainly put him on everyone’s radar.

“The coaches are doing a good job of making sure I’m understanding my assignments and what I gotta do,” Anderson said. “The guys like Jadan and [Randle] are doing a good job of being leaders and helping the guys who need help and assistance. It’s coming along...It’s gonna be real special."

“Everything is just competitive,” he added. “Nobody in the receiver room is scared of any type of competition. Everybody wants to work. That’s kind of what makes it a lot easier, as long as you compete. You can’t teach that. When you competing, everything else falls in line.”

Coming out of Staten Island's Curtis High School, Anderson originally had Temple in his top-5 schools. While he originally picked Purdue, he didn’t forget the feeling he had. Anderson wanted to feel safe. He wanted to feel supported, he said. He felt that level of comfort at Temple.

Anderson wasn’t the only player to come to North Philadelphia via the transfer portal this offseason. Mathis, who aided him in making his tremendous catch, also came over from a Power 5 school.

The Georgia transfer has made significant strides under center thus far and Anderson’s had a front seat this spring.

“It’s amazing to play with guys who have the same type of energy as you,” Anderson said when asked about his relationship with Mathis. “When guys have that same type of competitive nature and the same type of energy, it’s so easy to have that connection. It shows on the field and it shows off the field. Having a quarterback like D’Wan is big. He can run on his feet and make the throws 60 yards downfield. He’s definitely a big weapon for us. Definitely glad to have him as a quarterback.”

Playing in all 12 games during his redshirt freshman campaign, Anderson made eight starts for the Boilermakers. He finished the 2019 season with 31 receptions, 343 yards and three touchdown receptions.

This past season, Anderson recorded just five catches for 19 yards in five games. Now, he’s ready to prove himself with his new team.

“You got to really put the work in,” Anderson said, “and nothing is going to be given to you. It shouldn’t be like that anywhere. But here the culture is different. I love it here. I’m happy I chose this school. Everybody here comes to work. They want to be great. Everybody wants to pursue their dreams."