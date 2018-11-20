Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 16:04:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Randall, Ya-Sin receive East-West Shrine game invitations

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

As a select group of Temple football players made their way into the lobby of Edberg-Olson Hall to participate in their weekly Tuesday media availability, a team spokesperson shared that a pair of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}