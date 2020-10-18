OwlScoop - Randle Jones 'a stud' in Saturday's win over USF

In a world still very much dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic, media access is limited to virtual communications by means of postgame Zoom calls.

The list of players made available to the media Saturday did not include Temple wide receiver Randle Jones, so reporters were unable to ask him about his strong performance, which included eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown that gave the Owls the points they needed in a 39-37 win over USF.

So, in his place, Temple head coach Rod Carey and some of his teammates spoke on his behalf.

“He’s a stud,” Carey said. “He’s a flat-out stud. The way he practices, the way he plays, and the way he attacks his life in general on and off the field, he is a stud. I could go on for hours about that kid. I love that kid. Randle is one guy that is getting a payout for how he has gone about his life.”

After Temple pulled ahead by 32-31 with a little less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on defensive end Arnold Ebiketie’s 11-yard fumble return touchdown, the Owls’ defense forced a three-and-out on USF’s next possession to give the ball back to Temple quarterback and the offense.

They responded with a 10-play, 81-yard drive, capped by Russo’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jones that helped push Temple’s lead out to 39-31with 4:28 to go. Russo threw a screen toss out to Jones along the right sideline, and he accelerated to the end zone.

Jones fought through a hamstring injury in 2019 and ultimately decided to take a redshirt year so he could return to play this season.

“Randle is great,” Temple quarterback Anthony Russo said. “He’s a speedster, but the thing that I don’t think a lot of people see is how great he blocks on the edge, how great of a route runner he is, and just like all the other wide receivers in the room, he can go the distance at any given moment. He’s been a little beat up over the last couple of years, so now that he’s healthy and able to go out there and play, it’s a great thing for him.

“Another thing I don’t think a lot of people see is the energy he brings to the sideline. It’s infectious. He’s a high energy guy, always dancing around, and motivating people. The energy he brings day to day, especially on Saturdays like today, it really gets us all going.”

Coming into this season, the wide receiver room was a position of strength for Temple. Jadan Blue, who caught 95 passes in 2019 and became the program’s first player to record more than 1,000 receiving yards (1,067) in a single season returned, as did Branden Mack (59 receptions, 904 yards, seven touchdowns.)

Bringing a healthy Jones back was an obvious plus. When he was healthier back in 2018, the Miami Beach High School product caught 23 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns, with a career-long reception of 70 yards.

“Randle has always been a great player,” Blue said. “He’s dealt with a lot of injuries, but he’s persevered through it. Having Randle back is a really great addition to the receiving room. He’s always been someone that I’ve looked up to, whether he’s known that or not because of how he handles his business. Things don’t always go the way you planned them to go, especially when it comes to injuries. Having Randle back is having that three-headed goat back. Instead of just having a duo at wide receiver, we have Randle in there and Jose (Barbon), too. I’m not sleeping on him either."



