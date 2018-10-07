As he turned to the ball with ECU cornerback Corey Seargent draped all over him, junior wide receiver Randle Jones kept his balance and used his left hand to haul in the pass as his foot tapped in bounds for a touchdown.

With less than six minutes left in the third quarter and Temple leading by 32 points, Anthony Russo comfortably took a snap in shotgun, stepped forward and launched a ball down the left sideline to the near corner of the end zone.

“If that’s not on SportsCenter, then I don’t know what should be,” Owls offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude told reporters after the game. “He caught the ball falling backwards on the guy’s back. That’s a big-time catch.”

The 31-yard touchdown reception was part of a three-catch, 47-yard day for Jones, who now has eight receptions on the season for 155 yards with two touchdowns. His ability to get past the defense and make tough catches adds to what is already a talented weaponry of wide receivers.

“The catch was great,” Jones said. “I just made a play for my teammates. Just trying to get us the win.”

Jones, who came to Temple from Florida’s Miami Beach High School, downplayed the impressiveness of his highlight-reel catch. Patenaude, however, saw Jones’ success as a sign that the playmakers on the offense are taking a bigger step forward to lead the team in important games.

“We talked all week, when your number is called, being able to step and do you job and do it at a high level,” Patenaude said. “Be elite. We’ve been OK. We’ve been pretty good at times. The last couple weeks, let’s just go out and do our thing and play at a high level. But when you catch the ball like that with this offense, we’ll be hard to stop.”

Jones’ big play came on a day in which 11 different receivers recorded a reception. Nine of those players had receptions of more than 10 yards, and four different receivers caught touchdowns.

Russo was on target all game, but the receivers’ ability to find holes in coverage played a major part in Temple quarterbacks completing 25 of 30 attempts. Russo’s 214.1 passer rating was the 9th best in Temple history for a quarterback attempting at least 15 passes.

“All of our receivers, they just did their job. They just did what we had to do and we just executed,” Jones said. “It helps out a lot because you have big guys, you have short guys, you have fast guys, you have guys that can do it all. We have a versatile offense, so it just makes our offense stronger.”

Patenaude was especially pleased with Jones’ performance because of what his skill set can add to Temple’s offense going forward. Jones had 14 receptions for a total of 194 yards and no touchdowns in his first two seasons at Temple, with all of it coming last year.

And his performance was important Saturday because he added depth on a day when the Owls needed it. Fellow Florida native Ventell Bryant got hurt earlier in the week and was limited Saturday to just one catch for six yards. Another Florida product, wide receiver Freddie Johnson, left the team during the week, then decided to return but did not play Saturday.

“He is a little bit different because he’s a speed kid,” Patenaude said of Jones. “So he’s a lot different of a matchup than some of the other guys. Most of the other guys are going to go and lean on you and jump over you. Randle can just flat-out run by you like he did on that touchdown.

“And now that he’s fully healthy, that gives us a good group with good depth. And you can move him around, too, because he can play in the slot also, so he can get some linebackers and some safeties some tougher matchups also.”