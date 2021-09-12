Randle Jones gives Temple a game-changing performance

At the end of the first quarter of Temple’s road game at Akron Saturday, wide receiver Randle Jones executed a game-changing play.

The Owls found themselves down 14-0 when Jones received a jet sweep running to his right. He streaked down the sideline and scored a 70-yard touchdown, cutting the Zips’ lead in half.

The play injected some life into Temple’s offense and helped send the Owls on their way to a 45-24 road win that evened their record at 1-1.

Temple’s offense worked on jet sweeps during practice and was prepared to run them against the Zips’ defense, Jones said.

“We worked on it all practice because we have seen it on film that we could after them with the jet sweeps,” Jones said. “It came down to execution, everybody blocking and just me running the ball. I did the dirty work, took it to the touchdown. It was open. Everything came down to execution.”

Randle’s touchdown provided the Temple offense a spark, he said.

“I feel like we started off slow,” Jones said. “I got my team going. I said we needed a spark and I had to be the one who created that spark.”

The sixth-year wide receiver finished with seven receptions and a career-best 170 yards. Before that, Jones' best performance came at Memphis last season, where he caught 12 balls for 118 yards.

Jones found the back of the end zone one more time later in the game. In the third quarter, freshman quarterback Justin Lynch, getting his first career start in place of an injured D’Wan Mathis, connected with Jones between two of Akron’s defensive backs for a 27-yard touchdown.

Jones said felt confidence in Lynch’s ability to play well.

“We came down with this game plan and hit them across the middle because that’s one of their weak spots,” Jones explained. “We got the perfect defense for it and we hit them across the middle. Like I said before, the next man up mentality. I believe in all my quarterbacks, no matter who’s up. I feel like we can go against anybody.”

Jones helped Lynch adjust and find easy completions a week after he looked shaky in relief of Mathis at Rutgers when he didn’t complete a pass and there a pick-six in the Owls’ 61-14 blowout loss to the Scarlet Knights.

“Coach (Mike) Uremovich, our offensive coordinator, put together a good game plan for us,” Jones said. “Like I said before, it comes down to execution, no matter who is throwing the ball. I believe in all my guys.”

Temple takes on Boston College at noon in its home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles gave up 214 yards passing to UMass Saturday in a 45-28 victory.