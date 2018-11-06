As far as season openers go, it certainly wasn’t anything flashy or overly impressive.

Temple didn’t shoot the ball too well, didn’t hit much from 3-point range, and its best offensive player got into some early foul trouble and had a quiet first half.

But in posting a 75-67 Big 5 win over La Salle Tuesday night before a crowd of 6,011 fans at the Liacouras Center, the Owls leaned on a couple of things they simply didn’t do well a year ago: they rebounded and got to the free-throw line.

And it was ultimately the difference in the game on a night when Temple shot less than 40 percent and turned the ball over 15 times.

Temple shot 26 of 36 from the foul line and outrebounded La Salle by a decisive 50-28 margin, including 15-5 on the offensive glass. For an Owls team that finished 272nd in the nation in defensive rebounding and an even-worse 326th in free throw attempts (509 total, 15.4 per game) a year ago, it’s a start.

After taking and missing his only shot in the first half, guard Nate Pierre-Louis scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half and also grabbed a game- and career-high 13 rebounds, with seven coming in the first half.

“This year, I’m making it a priority to rebound the basketball,” said the 6-foot-4 sophomore, who averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 27 games as a freshman last season. “Because I feel like at my size, I can rebound the basketball at the guard spot.”

Instead of opting for a smaller lineup, Temple coach Fran Dunphy used all three of his big men – senior starting center Ernest Aflakpui, junior center Damion Moore andsophomore center Justyn Hamilton – for much of the night, and the trio combined for 19 points and 16 rebounds in more than 38 minutes on the floor.

Aflakpui, a 6-10, 240-pound senior who was inconsistent in his previous three seasons and averaged just 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a junior, scored 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting and collected eight rebounds in a little less than 16 minutes.

“If we can get 10 and 8 from Ern, I’ll sign the papers right now,” Dunphy said.

The one thing Temple did do Tuesday night that was reminiscent of last season was get off to a slow start. La Salle, now playing under former Villanova assistant and first-year head coach Ashley Howard, saw its early lead grow as large as nine points a little more than five minutes into the game. Aflakpui made a pair of free throws with 5:47 left in the first half to give Temple its first lead of the night at 23-21, and the teams went into halftime tied at 28-28.

But the Owls, who will play next against Detroit Mercy Friday night at the Liacouras Center, saw their lead reach 12 points on three different occasions in the second half – on 3-pointers by Pierre-Louis and Shizz Alston Jr. and later on two free throws by Aflakpui that gave Temple a 63-51 lead with 4:05 to go. La Salle got as close as six when Philadelphia native Traci Carter, one of four transfers on the Explorers’ roster, hit a pair of free throws with 1:31 to go, but the Owls were never threatened the rest of the way.

La Salle got a game-high 23 points from guard Isiah Deas, but the junior shot just 7 of 19 in the process. Guard Pookie Powell, who hurt Temple to the tune of 29 points when the Explorers beat the Owls last season, scored a more pedestrian 14 points on 5 of 14 shooting and missed all four of his attempts from 3-point range. Pierre-Louis drew the assignment of guarding Powell early in the game.

“I hang my hat on defense,” Pierre-Louis said, “so I make it a priority. I want to guard the best player every game. I just want to go out there and try to prove I’m a really good defender. So today, I had Pookie. That was one of my first assignments, so I’m just waiting for the next one.”

Dunphy went with a starting lineup of Pierre-Louis, Aflakpui, Alston, De’Vondre Perry (seven points, seven rebounds) and Quinton Rose, who led Temple with 15 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Hamilton, who played a total of just 28 minutes and scored only three points as a freshman last season, was in at the 4:07 mark of the first half and finished with four points and three points in a little more than 10 minutes. Two of those points came when he backed down his defender and knocked down a short turnaround shot off one foot with his left hand.

There were times last season when his teammates would bring up Hamilton’s name completely unsolicited and talk about his potential and upside. Although he barely played as a freshman, Hamilton said his confidence didn’t really waver.

“Throughout the ups and downs, with me not playing as much last season, I’ve always tried to keep my head up and keep my confidence level high,” Hamilton said. “So when I went out there, I just felt good. It felt good to be out there. So my confidence level is pretty high right now.”

“We’ve talked about it a lot – of the four sophomores, he may have the most upside of all of them,” Dunphy said. “We just need to get him as many minutes as we can. I thought he did a good job tonight.”

With this being his last season at Temple as the program will transition associate head coach Aaron McKie into the lead role next season, Dunphy is sure to get a lot of questions about this being the last time he’ll coach against this team or that team, and Tuesday night was no different. Dunphy, who played at La Salle, was asked how he felt about beating his alma mater for potentially the last time in his career.

But as he is prone to doing, he didn’t spend too much time talking about himself.

“Any win is great, to tell you the truth,” Dunphy said, “and I haven’t thought much about the last this or the last that. After La Salle, I’m worried about Detroit, and that will be the only thing that will be on our mind – to try to play better and to clean up some things and do a better job all the way around. I think our decision making can improve dramatically.”