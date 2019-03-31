Receiver Sean Ryan is in the NCAA's Transfer Portal and not with the team, Temple coach Rod Carey told reporters following a Friday night spring practice session at Edberg-Olson Hall.

OwlScoop.com was first to report that Ryan is in the transfer portal last Wednesday.

"As soon as you go in the transfer portal, you're not on the team anymore," Carey said. "That's normal all around college football. He made a choice and we support him in his choice. I think Sean's a great person and I think he's got a great support network and they're making that choice for themselves right now. We wish them the best."



When asked if Ryan could still rejoin the team, Carey said that's all up to the rising sophomore.

"Right now, he's made the decision to go in the portal and go do that," Carey said. "I wouldn't even know how to answer that because we're not there yet."

As a freshman last season, Ryan grabbed 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. He tallied three catches for 44 yards in Temple's loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.

Ryan remains on the Owls' online roster, as well as Temple's Cherry and White student and staff directory.

As for Temple's crowded backfield, Carey said redshirt-junior Tyliek Raynor and redshirt-senior Jager Gardner "have really separated themselves."

"Those two are really battling it out in there right now," Carey said.