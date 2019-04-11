"We've got good depth right now," Ward told a group of reporters following Thursday morning's practice at Edberg-Olson Hall. "You're always striving as a coach to create that depth."

After Temple wrapped up its final spring practice ahead of Saturday's Cherry and White Fan Fest, an open practice to be held at the Temple Sports Complex at 1 p.m., receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Thad Ward said he has been pleased with the progress of his position group.

Temple is currently rotating through 13 receivers in practice, Ward said. The Owls recently lost rising sophomore receiver Sean Ryan to transfer, as he visited West Virginia last weekend and announced his intentions to head to Morgantown Monday.

With the loss of Ryan and Temple's all-time reception leader in Ventell Bryant, redshirt-junior Branden Mack said he's prepared to take a step up this season.

"I want to make All-Conference (and) probably All-American," Mack said. "Just get my name out there more, reach 1,000 yards."

If Mack goes for 1,000 yards or more, he would be the first Temple receiver to do so in program history. Gerald Lucear is currently the Owls' all-time leader for receiving yards in a season, a feat he accomplished in 1979. Robby Anderson, currently with the Jets, was next closest with 939 yards in 2015.

