Matt Gilhool, a 6-foot-11 class of 2024 forward from Long Island Lutheran High School, is expected to take an unofficial visit to Temple Wednesday, OwlScoop.com has confirmed.

The Miller Report was the first to report Gilhool’s upcoming visit.

Gilhool, a Lancaster native who played his junior season at Westtown Friends, received an offer from new Temple head coach Adam Fisher back on May 3. Fisher recruited the left-handed Gilhool heavily as an assistant at Penn State before taking the Temple job and was the first player he offered from the 2024 class once he became the Owls’ new head coach.

Gilhool, who plays for the Philly Pride UAA 17U squad, has picked up 15 offers, including Pitt, Miami, Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Rivals has ranked the 3-star Gilhool as the No. 143 overall player in the 2024 class.

Gilhool and former Cardinal O’Hara High School guard Izaiah Pasha are the two most prominent players from the 2024 class to pick up Temple offers this spring. Pasha, a former Iona verbal commitment, took in an unofficial visit with the Owls back on June 10. He will play a postgraduate season at St. Thomas Moore.

Jalen Carey turning pro

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, former Syracuse and Rhode Island guard Jalen Carey has decided to accept an offer to play professionally after initially issuing a verbal commitment to Temple’s staff.

Carey averaged 3.5 and 1.5 points, respectively, during his first two seasons at Syracuse before playing the last three at Rhode Island. He averaged a career-best 9.9 points per game this past season with the Rams and had recently received a waiver from the NCAA to play a sixth season because of a thumb injury he sustained just two games into his sophomore season at Syracuse in 2019-2020. Carey was intending to play that sixth season at Temple before receiving and accepting an offer this past weekend to play professionally.

Following Carey’s decision, Fisher and his staff still have two open scholarship spots left on their roster.

John Dicarlo contributed to this report.