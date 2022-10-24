Recruiting roundup: Williams' 3 TDs lead Harrisburg to a win
OwlScoop.com continues to track the weekly performances of Temple’s verbal commitments from the 2023 class.
A few of the Owls’ offensive commits found the end zone this week, including running back Kyle Williams, wide receiver Richard Dandridge and quarterback Tyler Douglas.
Williams helped Harrisburg defeat Chambersburg High School, 41-0 on Friday night.
Williams totaled 107 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 47 and receiving for 60. Williams also combined for three touchdowns on the night, one on the ground and two through the air.
“My game was very fluid this weekend,” Williams told Owlscoop.com. “I loved affecting the game by air and land.”
Douglas rushed for a 47-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left to cap off an Ocean Township comeback victory 26-22 against Red Bank High School. The Spartans clinched the Freedom Division Championship as Douglas combined for 270 yards of offense, 157 of those yards came through the air and 113 on the ground.
Homestead High School moved to 6-2 on the year with a 44-28 win against Northwestern High School. Dandridge caught a 50-plus-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
Smith ran for 46 yards and a touchdown in Jesuit’s 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay Tech High School.
“I carried out my fakes well on our play action and got the yard to gain when we needed it,” Smith said. “As a team, we played great.”
Clark, a tight end who plays at London’s NFL Academy, made his official visit to Temple this past weekend when he attended Temple’s 27-16 loss to Tulsa. He is on track to enroll at Temple in January in time to participate in spring practice with the Owls this coming March.
Greene, who is playing quarterback for Penn-Trafford, threw for only 83 yards and finished with two interceptions in a 20-3 loss to North Allegheny High School. Greene also ran for 33 yards in the 17-point loss to the Tigers.
Everhart’s efforts on defense helped lift The Hun School to a 35-8 victory over Cheshire Academy Saturday. Everhart finished with five tackles in the contest. Everhart is also a standout offensive player this season for the Raiders, leading the team with 14 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown this fall.
Baxter, a dual-threat player for Riverdale High School, has 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense this season. At cornerback, Baxter has combined for a total of 16 tackles and three pass breakups in 2022.
Whitaker helped Northeast High School defeat John Bartram High School, 21-6. Whitaker has registered 16 tackles, with three of them coming for losses this season. He also recorded one sack and three quarterback hurries through five games.