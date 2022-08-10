Remembering Skip Wilson

Mount Airy.

Mount Pleasant and Michener.

For those born in the 21st century, it would be difficult to convince them that there used to be a ball field. Right there. Erny Field.

For those of us that had the honor of seeing games played there, all one has to do is look closely. And from the ruins of Temple Stadium, appear the players, appearing like apparitions.

Pete Filson

Peter Moore

Doug Bossert

John Baum

Carl Majeski

Joe Kerrigan, Sr. & Jr.

Wenzel Walker

John Bujnowski

John Coyle

Carmen Del Mastro

Ed Wade

Bobby Higginson

Jeff Manto

John Marzano

And so many others. On and on they come.

The late John McArdle would be pacing in the dugout.

And to his left (or coaching third base) would be #6. The institution. James “Skip” Wilson.

And he would be preceded by his booming voice, that kind of voice that makes the molecules in the atmosphere immediately surrender and give way. A benevolent voice that was always preaching encouragement.

There he would be. Cherubic face. Ample Roxborough belly. The kind that has seen many a night and many an early morning at a designated watering hole between Ridge Ave and Main Street in Manayunk.

And that smile. A smile that would erase all fear and doubt from countless pitchers on the mound and batters at the plate.

He was born in Germantown and eventually moved to a Roxborough neighborhood unrecognizable today. A Roxborough neighborhood filled to the brim with factories and mills. Up and down the many hills. Factories and mills, and bars that catered to every shift. And a church seemingly on every corner.

And in between those buildings? Ball fields. Those ball fields where Skip the second baseman would hone his craft so well that his hometown Athletics came calling. And on to the farm system he went.

But after a few years, on to Temple. Then the Army. The back to Temple. As freshman basketball coach. And then, uniform #6. Head Coach of baseball. And 34 years teaching at Roxborough High School, too.

He was never coach. Or Mr Wilson. He was always Skip. And if he saw you, you would be greeted like an old Army buddy, or an old teammate from high school.

And what stories would follow. From the army. From the minor leagues. From the College World Series teams. His relationships with Temple royalty. Ernie Casale. Harry Litwack. Peter Liacouras.

March of 1990. Temple vs. La Salle at a freezing Erny Field. The very first game I covered. I was 18 years old and a freshman writer for The Temple News, and baseball was all I wanted to cover.

Temple walked off that day, but I was frozen with fear from the seventh inning onward with the singular thought of having to interview Skip.

Skip saw through my failed attempts at bravery and put me at ease at once. His answers were like poetry - long stanzas - with stories in between. Most of us could live for 1,000 years and never know as much baseball as Skip.

In the 13 subsequent years of covering baseball (later on for a nascent publication called OwlScoop), the postgame interview was hardly that. In its place, a two-way rap session that would eventually include most of his team, all his coaches and so many parents and fans. All of us, in front of the dugout, sometimes for hours. Baseball. Philly, Public Schools, the direction of Temple. Sometimes it was the debate of who made the best cheesesteak in Roxborough, Chubby’s or Dallesandro's?

His stories about his endless battles with John Marzano would leave all of us on our knees, howling with laughter.

When he announced his retirement, I asked him what was going through his mind subsequently. He exclaimed, “Where did the time go?”

When Temple moved its games to Ambler, they took the third base dugout. And above that dugout, on the top of a hill, under the most beautiful of trees, sat Skip Wilson. And he attended every game.

And we got to watch as did so many of his players and coaches. Parents, alumni. Even umpires would walk up that hill and make a pilgrimage to Skip.

I would bring my little girl and my dog, and he would bellow to me, “How in the hell did you get so God damn lucky?!” And then he would laugh. And my daughter would say that all he was missing was a white beard and he would be Santa.

He was more than a head coach. More than a gym teacher. More than a former big leaguer.

He, like another Mount Airy institution in John Chaney, was our father. We would follow him into hell and have a hell of a good time on the way.

There is no Temple University without him. Not the Temple University we all revere and love.

So look toward Mount Pleasant and Michener and try to remember or envision the magic that took place there.

And when you see old glory rippling into the wind next to the cherry-colored flag that features a white T, when you see nine players take the field and a 10th approach the batter's box, when you hear the umpire cry out “Play Ball,” listen closely. And you’ll hear him.

Laughing.

For an eternity.

Dave Goldberg covered Temple baseball for The Temple News from 1990 to 1994 and for OwlScoop from 1994 to 2004.