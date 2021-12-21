Report: Drayton targeting veteran playcaller as Temple's DC

New Temple coach Stan Drayton's coaching staff appears to have started to take form, as Drayton has reportedly targeted former Kansas, Colorado and Kentucky defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot to take over the Owls' defense. Temple's interest in Eliot was first reported by Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

Eliot last served as Kansas' defensive coordinator from 2019-20. In his last season in charge of the Jayhawks, Eliot oversaw a defense that gave up a staggering 46 points per game against vastly superior opponents. Eliot's tenure in Kansas did end on a high note, however, as he held a high-powered Texas Tech offense to just 16 points in Kansas' season finale.

Prior to his time in the Big 12, Eliot served as the defensive coordinator at Colorado for two seasons. Eliot's defenses with the Buffaloes were significantly better than his Jayhawks' defense, as his 2017 and 2018 squads gave up 26.4 and 27.1 points per game, respectively. During his time as Colorado's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, he helped develop future Philadelphia Eagles draft pick Davion Taylor.

Before heading to Colorado, Eliot cut his teeth as a defensive coordinator with four seasons heading up Kentucky's defense in the SEC from 2013 through 2016. Under Eliot's tutelage, three Wildcat linebackers were selected in the NFL draft, including future Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith.

For three seasons from 2010-2012, Eliot worked as Florida State's defensive line coach. The Seminoles led the nations in sack during Eliot's first season and led the nation in rushing yards allowed per carry during his second season in Tallahassee. During that time, Eliot served as the primary recruiter for players like 4-stars Nick Waisome and PJ Williams, as well as one of the main recruiters for Mario Edwards.

A linebacker at Wyoming, Eliot graduated from Dana Dimel's program in 1999 and spent the next decade coaching at places like his alma mater, Houston, Miami (FL), Texas State, Tulsa and Rice before latching on with Jimbo Fisher's Florida State program.

If hired, Eliot would be tasked with revamping at Temple defense that gave up 37.5 points per game last season.