Following three weeks of rumors about his coaching future, Temple coach Fran Dunphy will step down following the upcoming 2018-19 season, Seth Davis of The Athletic reported. Assistant coach Aaron McKie will then take over as the program's 18th coach, according to Davis' tweet.

Next season will be Dunphy's 13th as Temple's coach. Over the past 12 seasons, Dunphy has gone 247-152 with seven NCAA appearances but has made the tournament just one time in the last five seasons.



The 45-year-old McKie was the 1993 Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year underneath former coach John Chaney and went on to play 13 years in the NBA. McKie, who was the 2001 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, also spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining Dunphy's staff in 2014.

UPDATE: According to a source familiar with the negotiations, details on McKie's contract to become the program's next head coach are still being finalized. An official announcement from Temple, the source said, could come as soon as tomorrow.



