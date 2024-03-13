FORT WORTH, Texas - It could have been the five days rest, the triple overtime game the night before, or Temple’s 44 combined fouls and turnovers. Or it could’ve been that Owls guard Aleah Nelson, the team's second-leading scorer, hit just two shots all game.

Regardless, third-seeded Temple couldn’t gain an edge on Rice, and its run in the American Athletic Conference tournament ended with a 60-57 loss at Dickies Arena Tuesday night.

And despite everything, Temple had multiple chances to win or force overtime at the end of the game and avoid an eventual upset loss to the tournament’s 10th seed.

Rice forward Malia Fisher stole an inbound pass from Nelson with four seconds left and could have iced the game but missed her first free throw, keeping Temple’s chances of tying the game and sending it to overtime alive.

“I say I have a lot of experience guarding the inbound — I’m long and lanky,” Fisher said. “I’m a good person to have there. I think with my experience and being able to read eyes and read body language, and learning from their last possession that [Nelson] is stepping all the way back. So if I’m all up on her, I have no chance of deflecting that ball.”

Fisher made her second foul shot to push Rice’s lead to just three with two seconds left, but Temple guard Tiarra East’s last-second heave hit the backboard as time expired.

“It was a tough game, it was definitely a tough loss,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said. “There were some missteps on our part. We turned the ball over 22 times, so you know it was definitely tough for most of the game. We lost by three, two teams battling it out, and they came up with the win.”

Temple (20-12) jumped out to an early lead much like its game against Tulane, but Rice (18-14) quickly answered back with a 9-3 run to draw the opening quarter to a close. The Owls didn’t surrender the lead for the remainder of the first half.

Most of Temple’s deficit came from self-inflicted wounds. Center Rayne Tucker picked up two fouls in the first quarter after scoring four points and played just two minutes in the second. Center Denise Solis stepped up in her place on defense, but she couldn’t replicate Tucker’s offensive output, finishing with just two points.

Tucker was one of just three Temple players to score in the first quarter. East and guard Tristen Taylor had six and five points, respectively. Taylor was one of Temple’s few bright spots, as she had 11 points off the bench.

Guard Demi Washington hit just one shot and was called for two fouls, and guard Tarioyanna Gary went scoreless in the first two quarters of play. Gary missed all five of her attempts from the field, finishing with four points on only free throws.

“I did have a conversation to get open,” Richardson said about Gary’s lack of shot attempts. “I think she saw the defense there and kinda just stifled her a little bit. But, she’s a great shooter. We wish she could have gotten more shots off. I think it would have made a difference for us.”

Temple racked up 10 fouls in the first 20 minutes, but that was the least of their worries. The Owls couldn’t get stops on the defensive end, and Fisher carved Temple’s defense with 12 first-half points. Her frontcourt partner Sussy Ngulefac added eight in the period, and Rice took a 33-29 lead into halftime.

Temple opened up the second half with a quick bucket before Rice took over for nearly the rest of the third quarter, going on a 11-0 run and taking a 13-point lead. Fouls continued to be Temple’s undoing, and the Owls were already in the bonus by the seven-minute mark of the third quarter

East hit a jumper with four minutes left in the third quarter, followed by a Washington jumper. Taylor joined the fun and hit a shot, and Temple was all of a sudden back in the game.

Washington was on a mission after having to sit most of the first half after being in foul trouble.

“While I was on the bench, I was just cheering on my teammates to make sure they know what our assignments are,” Washington said. “For the next time I did get back on the court, just realizing how the refs are calling it.”

Washington suddenly found a groove, and Temple began mounting a comeback effort, using a 10-4 run to make it a four-point game at the end of 30 minutes of play.

Her hot streak continued into the fourth, as eight of Temple's 14 points came from the Vanderbilt transfer. It was just too little, too late. East couldn’t get a shot to fall in the final quarter, and no other Owl scored more than two points.

Temple only attempted eight three-pointers and hit just one of them, with that make coming from Taylor. Washington finished the game with 19 points, and East followed her with 10. Nelson was essentially a non-factor, hitting just one shot in the first half, and her night only got worse. Temple’s second-leading scorer didn’t get on the board until five minutes into the fourth.

Fisher scored 17 for Rice, and guard Destiny Jackson recorded 16, including a clutch layup to put Rice up four in the closing seconds.

“I really just threw it up there,” Jackson said. “But I mean, I’m left-handed, knew it was going to go in. Just being poised, and running the shot clock out. You need a bucket, so I got it.”

With Temple and No. 4 seed ECU both lost in semifinal games, all four teams with a double-bye have been eliminated.

Temple is hoping its season will live on with a bid to the WBIT or WNIT on Selection Sunday this weekend.

Hear from Diane Richardson, Tiarra East and Demi Washington following the game.