Temple trailed North Texas by nine points at halftime Tuesday night but looked to come out of the locker room and put together a strong second half like it did in its dominant victory over UTSA three days prior.

But the Mean Green did not let that happen.

North Texas scored 12 of the first 14 points in the third quarter, with Mean Green forward Tommisha Lampkin scoring seven of the 12 points. That run helped North Texas outscore Temple by 13 points in the quarter and put the game out of reach.

In a 74-63 loss to North Texas at the Liacouras Center, poor shooting and a lack of effort throughout the game led to the Owls’ first loss in American Athletic Conference play.

“Obviously a disappointing loss,” head coach Diane Richardson said during her postgame press conference. “But, more disappointed in our effort”

After having five players score in double-digits against UTSA, the only Owls to reach that mark were guards Tiarra East and Aleah Nelson, who had 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The Owls, who fell to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play with the loss, played stagnant defensively for the majority of the game, allowing Tampkin to do whatever she wanted offensively. She finished with 20 points on an efficient 6-of-7 from the field. Tampkin also got to the free throw line, going 8-of-10 from the line.

Rebounding has been a strong suit for the Owls all season long, but against North Texas (11-3, 1-1 AAC) they were outrebounded 49-31, their largest margin of the season.

Temple will look to get back on track when it travels to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. at The Reynolds Center.

Sluggish playstyle

All season long, the Owls have prided themselves on their aggressive playstyle on the defensive end. Tuesday night, the Owls looked sluggish all game.

Temple struggled to box out, had several miscues, and needed more aggression on the offensive end. The Owls’ lack of aggression to get to the rim showed all game, as they shot just 14 layups in their 78 possessions against the Mean Green.

Defensively, the Owls did not play with the same type of intensity that saw them force 20 turnovers in their win over UTSA. While they forced 23 turnovers, that number is deceiving because 11 of them came in the final eight minutes when the game was out of reach.

“In the middle of the fourth quarter, we decided to play Temple basketball,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to play defense from the very beginning to the end.”

Inefficient shooting

Temple was shooting 40% as a team entering Tuesday night’s game. The Owls’ struggles continued against the Mean Green, shooting a season-low 2 of 23 from three and 29.7% from the field at 22 of 74.

They went a combined 0-for-13 from three-point range in the second and third quarters.

“We didn’t make great decisions with our shooting,” Richardson said. “I thought we should’ve gotten to the rim more.”

Temple’s aforementioned lack of aggression combined with poor shot selection contributed to its shooting woes. Nelson and Tristen Taylor failed to penetrate UNT’s defense off screen plays and continuously settled for inefficient two-point jumpers.

Tarriyonna Gary, coming off an efficient 14-point performance against UTSA, went 0-of-7 from three, encapsulating the Owls cold night from beyond the arc.

When Temple wasn’t settling for jumpers, the Owls were missing shots at the rim. North Texas made it difficult for the Owls to get clean looks, resulting in the Owls converting on just 57% of their layup attempts.

“I’d like to say it was their defense,” Richardson said. “It was us, too. Our effort wasn’t there.”

Putbacks

Temple’s 9% shooting from three-point range was its worst mark since Nov. 7, 2022, when the Owls shot just 1-of-20 from beyond the arc in their season opener against Princeton. … The Owls' 31 rebounds were also the second-lowest this season, behind only their 22 rebounds against Georgetown on Nov. 9. … Temple was fouled 21 times against North Texas, which is the most they’ve been fouled in a game all season, and the most since Nov. 12, 2022 against Georgetown when they were fouled 23 times.

Postgame press conference

Head coach Diane Richardson and guard Tiarra East addressed the media after Tuesday night’s 74-63 loss to North Texas. You can watch their postgame media session here.