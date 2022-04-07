Richardson promises up-tempo style

Diane Richardson was introduced as Temple’s new head women’s basketball coach in the Fox-Gittis Room of The Liacouras Center Wednesday morning. Shortly after, she spoke with a group of reporters during a breakout session.

Richardson, who spent the past five seasons at Towson, successfully turned the program around. In 2018-2019, she led the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

Temple’s Athletic Director Arthur Johnson was impressed with her basketball resume. Once Johnson formally offered Richardson the position, she agreed with little hesitation.

“If you talk to Arthur, he’ll say I made him wait, but that’s not true,” Richardson said when describing how the coaching search unfolded. “That was just a little ploy. But obviously I had to go back into my university and tell my former team that I was leaving. So that was tough for me. But I’m here now and I’m happy and they were happy for me.”

Richardson is familiar with the history of Temple women’s basketball. Throughout her years of coaching, she has developed relationships with former Owls head coach Dawn Staley, who recently led South Carolina to an NCAA women’s basketball title, and Tonya Cardoza, her predecessor.

Before becoming an assistant coach at George Washington in 2012, Richardson coached high school women’s basketball for eight years. She led Maryland’s Riverdale Baptist to five National Championship titles. In 2005, she was named the National High School Coach of the Year.

Temple guard Jalynn Holmes, who graduated from Riverdale Baptist and played under Richardson at Towson for two seasons, had a conversation with Richardson Wednesday morning prior to her press conference.

“She and I met separately this morning before we met the team and talked about what the expectations are, what it’s like here at Temple, and what we did before. She was on our championship team and went to the NCAA (tournament) with us,” Richardson said. “So that’s going to be crucial with her experience and helping younger players understand how important it is to win and some of the things you need to do to win.”

Last season, Temple finished with a 13-15 record and lost 63-55 to SMU in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. After being knocked out of the tournament by the Mustangs, Temple fired Cardoza, the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 283-117 career record in her 14 seasons on North Broad Street.

Richardson plans to regain the trust of her players, and she has a simple plan for that.

Richardson is not solely focused on the Xs and Os. Before teaching Temple’s players about schematic things, Richardson plans to build relationships with each individual. She believes some teams struggle because they never build trust amongst each other.

Richardson is comfortable with Philadelphia because of her experience coaching against Drexel and Penn. Plus, Towson’s Associate Head Coach Zach Kancher, who might replace Richardson at Towson, was born in Bryn Mawr and chants “Fly Eagles Fly” every single day, Richardson said.

Richardson plans to add Towson assistants Cheyenne Curley and Myles Jackson and Director of Basketball Operations Jasmine Allen to Temple’s staff. She plans on meeting with Cardoza’s former assistants to find a role for them potentially, too.

Richardson understands the strengths and weaknesses of the current Temple roster after watching some previous games.

“Coaches always watch film. Let me tell you, you ask my husband that I’ve always got my laptop in the bed and everywhere watching film,” Richardson said when describing her film habits. “Obviously, I’ve watched film here and I know some of the players that are here. Mia Davis, I recruited forever, and she broke my heart. So, I have watched, and I see that we have some talented players. They are very talented. We’re going to put that together and fill in some pieces with some other players to fill our roster, and then we’re going to hit the ground running.”

During her experience as the recruiting coordinator at West Virginia, Richardson helped the Mountaineers finish with the No.17 recruiting class per ESPNW.

She first began recruiting at Riverdale Baptist because it is a private high school and traveled across the country to play other top high school programs. Richardson developed a strong relationship with other coaches around the nation. In return, those coaches reach out to her to watch some of their players, so they get recruited.

Richardson has discovered and signed players from different areas of the U.S. and outside of the country, including Germany and Ukraine.

On the court, Richardson is looking for players who can shoot the ball.

“Well, Mia (Davis) is exceptional, but we had a conversation this morning. I am an equal opportunity offense coach,” Richardson said about her offensive strategy. “That mean’s everybody is going to score. So, if they’re not used to scoring, if they’re not a good shooter, we’re going to get them to that point because if you have five people on the court, and all of them can score, what’s the opponent going to do? They surely can’t double team somebody, right? Because somebody else will be able to shoot, but it also gives everybody confidence that we need you, like everybody's going to have that same opportunity to score.”

Richardson envisions her offense being efficient.

“Of course, we’re gonna play defense and all that,” Richardson said. “I am not a halfcourt type of coach. I am an up-tempo coach. So, we’re going to score and we’re going to score in five seconds. I had a conversation with our strength and conditioning coach this morning. And he’s with it because he’s going to have them ready condition-wise to be able to score and be able to run and do all those things. We are going to run. We are going to have set plays.

“I got some X’S and O’s too now, watch out. I am Phil Jackson. No, I am kidding. But we’re gonna first try to score in transition because nothing hurts your opponent more than watching you go down there and score. And then you got to run back and run back again and that’s defeating. We like to do that.”

Richardson won’t make her Temple coaching debut until November, but her impact on the program begins now.

“I am very caring because I believe in getting them what they want out of this game of basketball,” Richardson said about her coaching style. “And because Temple is so resourceful, I can give even more. So, whether they come in and say ‘Coach, I want to be a doctor,’ or ‘Coach, I want to play professionally,’ we’re going to be able to work with them to get to that and I’ve done that all my career. My goal has been to get them ready for the next level. Once they leave, not everybody’s going to play professionally. We know that and especially in the female side. So, they’ve got to be prepared for the workforce careers, and we work on those things while we’re working on dribbling the basketball and all that.

“So these four years are really important for setting them up for the foundation for success in life.”

Front page photo by Zamani Feelings