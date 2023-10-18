Graduate single-digit linebacker Yvandy Rigby, sixth-year quarterback Quincy Patterson and freshman tight end Peter Clarke spoke to reporters Tuesday three days after Temple’s 45-14 loss at North Texas on Saturday.

The Owls will be at home Friday night for a nationally televised primetime matchup against SMU, a team they haven’t played since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The Mustangs, who were ranked 18th in the country at the time, came away with a 47-23 victory in that game.

Rigby, who finished with three total tackles on Saturday, saw his first game action since Sept. 28 against Tulsa due to injury.

“It was pretty difficult because the game that I love was taken away from me slightly,” Rigby said. “But just being out there with my brothers, motivating them and encouraging them to give them strength. I couldn't participate on the field but I had to give it to them vocally. Just encouraging them and being a leader every day.”

The story of the game was the last-minute announcement that Temple’s starting quarterback E.J. Warner, who was coming off a 472-yard, five-touchdown performance against UTSA, was not going to play due to injury. That put the spotlight on Patterson.

Patterson, who completed 12-of-30 passes for 105 yards and threw three interceptions while rushing 24 times for a team-high 113 yards and a touchdown against the Mean Green, said he hasn't started a game since Week 6 of the 2021 season. If called upon to start on Friday, Patterson admitted he would be much more comfortable since he got the start last week and was able to get his feet wet again.

When asked if any changes could be made with the coaching or the scheme, Patterson made sure to make it clear that the blame is on the players.

“It's more of an execution thing,” Patterson, the former Virginia Tech and North Dakota State quarterback, said. “The game plan is usually what it needs to be. It just comes down to putting hats on hats, bodies on bodies, completing passes and making guys miss in space. That's something we've struggled to do and that has nothing to do with the coaches and everything to do with the 11 people on the field.”

Clarke, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end who enrolled last spring out of London’s NFL Academy, has played in six games this season and had one catch for 16 yards last Saturday at North Texas. The week prior, his first career catch went for a touchdown in Temple’s loss to UTSA.

Clarke arrived at Temple in January and played in the Cherry and White spring game in April, so he was able to get a taste of football in America before his first official fall camp.

This helped Clarke, as he was able to get a feel for the game in America and get an idea of how it differs.

“In the spring, that was kind of my first taste of how things are in America and how fast guys are and how fast they view the game,” Clarke said. “It gave me an idea of what I needed to change in terms of understanding football. … Going into the Summer, it was really about studying football, studying how our plays work, the landmarks they want me to hit and what the defense will look like. So when we went into fall camp and then into the season, I was able to adapt my game to the speed of the hit, which really gave me the opportunity to get some playing time.”

Clarke and Temple will be facing the conference’s top-ranked defense in SMU, which has allowed just 17.0 points per game, the 18th-best mark among all FBS programs. Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ offense is averaging 33.3 points per game as SMU finds itself in a four-way tie among the top of the conference standings with Tulane, Florida Atlantic and UTSA.