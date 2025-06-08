RJ Blount sees Temple as 'the perfect fit'

Temple is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Find out who is visiting here.
The UIC transfer spoke with OwlScoop Wednesday about why he committed to the Owls and what he brings to the program.
The well-attended athletics event included media availability with Adam Fisher, K.C. Keeler and Diane Richardson.
Fisher will be looking to replace one of his bench assistants and one from his support staff, OwlScoop has learned.
Temple head coach Adam Fisher added another piece to his backcourt in UIC transfer point guard Jordan Mason.
Temple is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Find out who is visiting here.
The UIC transfer spoke with OwlScoop Wednesday about why he committed to the Owls and what he brings to the program.
The well-attended athletics event included media availability with Adam Fisher, K.C. Keeler and Diane Richardson.