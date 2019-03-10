Rose blooms in second half, helps lift Temple past No. 25 UCF
A little more than 11 minutes remained in what would eventually become Temple’s crucial 67-62 win over No. 25 UCF Saturday as Quinton Rose went to the bench.
He had a towel over his head, a frustrated expression on his face, and just two points to his name.
Temple’s second-leading scorer had notched a layup to give Temple its first points early in the back-and-forth battle. But since then, he was frustrated by a smothering defense and looked to be headed toward an evening similar to his six-point performance less than two weeks ago in a loss at Memphis.
Rose was 1 of 5 from the field, 0-for-2 from 3-point range, and committed two turnovers in less than 40 seconds when he went to the bench with 11:05 to play. Temple, meanwhile, stalled offensively and fell behind by 48-45.
Two minutes later, Rose checked into the game before a subdued crowd of nearly 10,000 that, earlier in the game, had proved to be the loudest of the season.
He got them going again.
Rose immediately knocked down an open corner 3-pointer off an assist from J.P. Moorman II to tie the score at 48. He followed a Justyn Hamilton go-ahead bucket with an impressive fast-break layup to make it 52-48.
After UCF tied the score at 52 minutes later, Rose made the signature play of the game. He drove by UCF forward Collin Smith at the arc, leapt from The American logo and floated upward before slamming down a one-handed jam and absorbing a smack to the forehead from guard Dayon Griffin that drew a whistle.
The raucous crowd leapt to its feet as the basket counted with the foul. Rose, showing a look of both exhilaration and possibly relief, motioned to the fans and yelled, “Let’s go!” repeatedly.
He now had nine points. And, more importantly, he got his swagger back.
“I just saw the lane so I went in and (Griffin) stepped up,” Rose said, shrugging off the play that the ESPN broadcast suggested would be on SportsCenter. “I feel like it was (a game-changer) for me. I feel like I was more engaged after.”
Rose went on to add a couple free throws and finish the game with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He had the best +/- on the team with 8. It by far wasn’t his best statistical game, but the Owls most likely would have taken a loss without him.
So, what changed? How did Rose flip the switch after hitting a low point?
Shizz Alston Jr. provided some clarity after the game.
“I think (Temple assistant) Coach (Chris) Clark actually said something to him and he just came out with a new focus,” Alston said. “He was a little down. I just told him we need him to step up. And then that dunk and that 3-point shot, that was huge for us.”
While Rose was down and out on the bench, Clark went over to him to offer some encouragement. It was a simple message, but an effective one that played a massive role in saving the most important game of the season.
“He just told me to keep my head up,” Rose said. “I was kind of frustrated with myself in the first half. I didn’t perform the way I wanted to. So he just told me to keep my head up because there was a lot of time left to turn it around. And that’s what happened.”
There have been times this season where Rose has looked like the player in the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s contest: out of place, frustrated, and defeated. Those games cripple Temple’s offensive attack and only heighten the scoring burden on Alston.
But then there are moments where Rose looks like he did in the last 10 minutes against UCF: a legitimate NBA prospect who can score at will and change the direction of a game.
With an NCAA Tournament bid all but secured, Temple will need the latter Rose to be present in crunch time in order to win close games against quality teams. Saturday showed that a slow start doesn’t mean the dominant form of Rose can’t emerge.
It might just come down to the right coach-speak.
“I read somewhere that I was complicated,” head coach Fran Dunphy said after Saturday’s win. “Q is complicated. He has his own way of looking at life. He gets down on himself a little bit. But he’s such a talented guy and sometimes he gets in his own way like we all do.
“But I was so happy for him,” he added. “He just kind of hung in there. That jumper-three was huge and that dunk was great. It juiced up everyone. I was very happy with how he hung in there.”