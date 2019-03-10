A little more than 11 minutes remained in what would eventually become Temple’s crucial 67-62 win over No. 25 UCF Saturday as Quinton Rose went to the bench.

He had a towel over his head, a frustrated expression on his face, and just two points to his name.

Temple’s second-leading scorer had notched a layup to give Temple its first points early in the back-and-forth battle. But since then, he was frustrated by a smothering defense and looked to be headed toward an evening similar to his six-point performance less than two weeks ago in a loss at Memphis.



Rose was 1 of 5 from the field, 0-for-2 from 3-point range, and committed two turnovers in less than 40 seconds when he went to the bench with 11:05 to play. Temple, meanwhile, stalled offensively and fell behind by 48-45.



Two minutes later, Rose checked into the game before a subdued crowd of nearly 10,000 that, earlier in the game, had proved to be the loudest of the season.



He got them going again.



Rose immediately knocked down an open corner 3-pointer off an assist from J.P. Moorman II to tie the score at 48. He followed a Justyn Hamilton go-ahead bucket with an impressive fast-break layup to make it 52-48.



After UCF tied the score at 52 minutes later, Rose made the signature play of the game. He drove by UCF forward Collin Smith at the arc, leapt from The American logo and floated upward before slamming down a one-handed jam and absorbing a smack to the forehead from guard Dayon Griffin that drew a whistle.



The raucous crowd leapt to its feet as the basket counted with the foul. Rose, showing a look of both exhilaration and possibly relief, motioned to the fans and yelled, “Let’s go!” repeatedly.



He now had nine points. And, more importantly, he got his swagger back.



“I just saw the lane so I went in and (Griffin) stepped up,” Rose said, shrugging off the play that the ESPN broadcast suggested would be on SportsCenter. “I feel like it was (a game-changer) for me. I feel like I was more engaged after.”