Senior guard Shizz Alston set a program record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer and Quinton Rose set a career high in points as Temple cruised past a hapless Tulane team, 80-69, on Sunday.

While the win did not improve its tournament resume, Temple (21-8, 11-6 The American) simply could not afford to drop a home against a Tulane (4-24, 0-16 The American) team that had lost 17 straight games coming into the contest and had not won since December 17. After initially falling behind early, the Owls utilized an 11-0 run in the first half to distance themselves and never let the Green Wave cut the lead to less than eight points again.

With his 3-pointer in the first half, Alston set a Temple record by making a 3-pointer in his 40th straight game. Alston was previously tied with Dionte Christmas, who was courtside at the game, with a 39-game streak. Alston, who finished the game with 22 points off of 7-of-17 shooting, also passed Temple Hall of Famers Rick Brunson and Marty Stahurski on Temple’s all-time scoring list and became the 17th player in Temple history with 1,500 career points. Alston also passed Mardy Collins for No. 8 on Temple’s all-time assist list.

Rose, meanwhile, bounced back from a 6-point performance against Memphis on Tuesday and led all scorers with a career-high 29 points off of 13-of-21 shooting. Junior center Damion Moore started in place of Ernest Aflakpui and made five of his six attempts for 10 points in just 14 minutes of play.

As a team, Temple shot 47.1 percent from the field but just 24.1 percent from 3-point range. The Owls got to the line 13 times and made nine of their free-throw attempts.

Tulane forward Samir Sehic had a dominant performance for the Green Wave, as the Vanderbilt transfer made 10-of-16 shots for 24 points. As a team, the Green Wave grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and scored 21 second-chance points.

Temple, which improved to 13-1 all-time on Hooter the Owl’s birthday, will now travel to Connecticut on Thursday in its final regular season road game. Tulane, meanwhile, will host South Florida on Wednesday and Wichita State on Saturday as it attempts to finish its dismal season on a high note.

