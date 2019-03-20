DAYTON, Ohio -- After an 81-70 loss to Belmont in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament, Temple guard Quinton Rose sat at his corner locker quietly in the somber and cramped locker room.

The Owls’ second-leading scorer put up 10 points in his first tournament appearance as missed opportunities defined his night.

Rose, who declared for the NBA Draft last season without hiring an agent, will have a chance to lead the Owls to the tournament next season as a senior. When asked if he would return, Rose provided a simple answer without hesitation.

“Yes, sir.”

Rose’s plan to return does not rule out a declaration to the NBA Draft without an agent that will give him the opportunity to work out with NBA coaches and receive feedback again. After going through that process last season, Rose will have one more chance to declare and return to Temple.

With that, Rose will have a lot to prove next season. As Temple’s second-leading scorer behind Shizz Alston Jr., he was expected to be the X-factor in a potential tournament run.

But it didn't turn out that way.

Alston asserted his dominance early in the second half by hitting three 3-point shots in a matter of minutes to erase an 11-point Belmont lead and put Temple in front.



When Alston’s jumpers stopped falling, Rose often this season stepped up in his place. He did so in Temple’s final home game of the season against UCF when he added nine points in the final 11 minutes to propel the Owls to what would be their final win of the year.

But in Dayton with everything on the line, Rose’s 10 points on 4 of 13 shooting couldn’t pick up Temple’s offense when it needed a lift.

“Shizz makes tough shots every game so we ride on that,” Rose said. “If he misses some, he misses some.”

With less than eight minutes to play, Rose had opportunities on back-to-back possessions where he made a move to get by a defender and settled for a jumper before the rim that bounced out.

Minutes later, Rose made an NBA-move and leapt upward, only to have what would have been a massive dunk denied by the rim. It was similar to a play with less than two minutes left in the first half in which Rose made a crafty move around a defender only to trip himself up and turn the ball over.

“I just gotta finish at the rim and that’s all,” Rose said. “I can’t look for a foul every time. I need to go in and focus on finishing.”

Alston said after the game that the shots just stopped falling for him and that, if he had a chance to do it over, he would have gotten his teammates more involved.

But next year, Rose won’t have to wait for his teammates to get him involved. All eyes will be on him as he is expected to lead the Owls into the Aaron McKie era as the Owls' associate head coach and former Temple and NBA star takes over the program with Fran Dunphy stepping aside.

Winning in the tournament will remain the goal for a program that has not enjoyed the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

“It was a really good feeling to finally get a taste in my third year,” Rose said. “But I want more. So, hopefully we’ll be back next year.”