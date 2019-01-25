Rose's season-high 26 points lead Temple past Memphis, 85-76
Temple rebounded from Saturday’s disappointment by fighting through personnel issues and knocking off Memphis 85-76 Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.
Quinton Rose dominated and led the way for the Owls with a season-high 26 points, three rebounds and five assists. Nate Pierre-Louis added 15 points and five boards, including some crucial shots down the stretch.
Temple, which improved to 15-4 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, responded five days after losing out on a share of the Big 5 title with a loss to Penn last Saturday. The Owls got off to a hot start, went up by as many as 20 points, and never trailed.
Rose picked up nine of Temple’s first 11 points and connected on four of his first five three-point shots. The Owls went on a 14-0 scoring run to take a 28-10 lead with 9:36 left in the first half.
“My first two, they were kind of playing off of me so they were daring me to shoot” Rose said. “I made those and then the basket kind of got big. So the next two fell in the rim.”
“Quinton Rose got going early knocking down the jump shots,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “We knew he was shooting 19 percent from three, but we knew he was capable of getting going and he got going. He held it together for them in the first half and we couldn’t get back into the game in the first half.”
Rose shot 9 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from three. He scored 18 points in the first 10 minutes of the game but was held scoreless for the rest of the half.
Memphis guards Jeremiah Martin and Kareem Brewton both credited that stretch for being the difference in the game. The Tigers themselves could not get any long-range shots to fall and were just 1 of 23 from three all game.
Memphis led in just about all other statistical categories and outscored Temple in points off turnovers, second-chance points and fast break points. In the paint, the Tigers outscored Temple 52-28.
But Temple’s 10 three-point shots made the difference.
“It’s hard to win a game like that,” Hardaway said. “In the first half, we started trying to play hero ball…in the second half, they were wide open and we just have to make those.”
For the second-straight game, a defensive scheme featuring big, physical guards was able to limit Temple’s leading scoring Shizz Alston Jr. In 38 minutes on the court, Alston had 10 points and was 2 of 13 from the field.
Alston did contribute with an impressive contested three with 2:30 left that gave the Owls an 80-72 lead. He was also 5-for-5 from the line.
“He’s going to get guarded really hard,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “Of the seven threes that he had, maybe three or four of them were against a very good defensive thrust that they had. But again, you want the ball in his hands as much as possible because he’s not going to turn it over and he’s going to make a good decision with the ball.
“He’s going to be pressed to get good shots for the rest of the year,” he added.
While Alston struggled, Temple also had to fight through personnel disadvantages. With 4:35 left in the first half, forward J.P. Moorman went up for a block and smacked the arm of Memphis forward Raynere Thornton.
Although Hardaway after the game praised Moorman for his physicality, it was ruled a flagrant-2 foul for excessive/severe contact specifically to a player in a vulnerable position, the officials clarified after the game. Mormon was ejected.
In addition to that, center Ernest Aflakpui, coming off his best game of the season, picked up his fourth foul in the early minutes of the second half and played just more than 15 minutes. Guard Quentin Jackson Jr. and forward Justyn Hamilton filled in late in the first half and Memphis finished with a 10-0 run to make it 41-33 at the break.
Jackson totaled 3:45 on the court and was 0-2 from the field. Hamilton picked up six points in an effort shortened by foul trouble and finished Temple’s highlight-reel play early in the second half. After an outlet pass in transition by De’Vondre Perry was tipped, Rose had trouble handling it but made a perfect no-look pass behind his back to Hamilton, who finished the dunk and was fouled.
In what may have been Rose’s best game of the season, his highlight plays in the second half made the difference. When Memphis brought the deficit to two at 69-67 with just more than five minutes to play, Rose took the ball to the hoop, did a full 360-degree spin under the net, and somehow kept his balance to finish the electrifying bucket.
The game didn’t get that close again.
“Q was unbelievable in the first half,” Dunphy said. “On that one stretch, he was just making shots and got us off to a great start. … And a couple plays in the second half, he made one drive on the baseline that was just an extraordinary play.”
But it was Alani Moore, who finished with 10 points, who put the game away. After Hamilton fouled out with 5:31 to play and Aflakpui fouled out for the first time all season with 2:28 left, Dunphy chose to put the 5-10 Moore on the floor instead of the struggling Damion Moore.
Moore delivered. With 1:18 to play and Temple leading 82-76, Moore stripped Martin, who finished with 28 points and 12 from the line, as he drove to net and forced the ball out on Memphis. He added two more steals on the final possession and hit two free throws to put the game away.
“We get on him a lot,” Pierre-Louis said. “He’s the smallest guy on the team, so he has to be a pest and that’s exactly what he was in the second half.”
“Alani gave us some real good play. I thought he had two huge threes, one in the first half and one in the second half,” Dunphy said. “Overall, we needed Alani and I thought he delivered. He made free throws late and had those steals and we’re appreciative of that”
Temple picked up a much-needed win to improve on the NCAA Tournament bubble and gain ground in the conference. The Owls will host Cincinnati (17-3, 6-1 The American) on Sunday at noon with first place in the conference on the line.
