Temple rebounded from Saturday’s disappointment by fighting through personnel issues and knocking off Memphis 85-76 Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

Quinton Rose dominated and led the way for the Owls with a season-high 26 points, three rebounds and five assists. Nate Pierre-Louis added 15 points and five boards, including some crucial shots down the stretch.

Temple, which improved to 15-4 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, responded five days after losing out on a share of the Big 5 title with a loss to Penn last Saturday. The Owls got off to a hot start, went up by as many as 20 points, and never trailed.

Rose picked up nine of Temple’s first 11 points and connected on four of his first five three-point shots. The Owls went on a 14-0 scoring run to take a 28-10 lead with 9:36 left in the first half.



“My first two, they were kind of playing off of me so they were daring me to shoot” Rose said. “I made those and then the basket kind of got big. So the next two fell in the rim.”



“Quinton Rose got going early knocking down the jump shots,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “We knew he was shooting 19 percent from three, but we knew he was capable of getting going and he got going. He held it together for them in the first half and we couldn’t get back into the game in the first half.”



Rose shot 9 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from three. He scored 18 points in the first 10 minutes of the game but was held scoreless for the rest of the half.



Memphis guards Jeremiah Martin and Kareem Brewton both credited that stretch for being the difference in the game. The Tigers themselves could not get any long-range shots to fall and were just 1 of 23 from three all game.



Memphis led in just about all other statistical categories and outscored Temple in points off turnovers, second-chance points and fast break points. In the paint, the Tigers outscored Temple 52-28.



But Temple’s 10 three-point shots made the difference.



“It’s hard to win a game like that,” Hardaway said. “In the first half, we started trying to play hero ball…in the second half, they were wide open and we just have to make those.”