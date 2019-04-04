Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 17:26:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Roster questions: What's next for McKie and Temple?

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop.com
@jdicarlo
Editor
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

With one or potentially two more scholarships to give out to the 2019 class, new Temple head coach Aaron McKie is likely not done adding players to his roster. Here are the possibilities.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}