As Chapelle Russell enters his fifth year in Temple’s football program, he’s embarking in only his second spring practice and full offseason with the Owls.

Russell, who was awarded a prized single-digit jersey this past summer, suffered a second torn ACL midway through his redshirt-sophomore season but managed to recover in time for the start of the 2018 season.



A product of New Jersey’s Lakewood High School, Russell finished with a team-high 10 tackles in the Owls’ season-opening win over Villanova, which occurred roughly 10 months after his second ACL tear.



“I’ve always been a worker,” Russell told OwlScoop.com following Thursday morning’s practice held at Edberg-Olson Hall. “And when I’m not able to work, that was always what I looked down upon.”



Shaun Bradley, who starts next to Russell as Temple’s MIKE linebacker, predicted before the start of last season that the fellow South Jersey native would be improved upon his return.



“Everybody is really mistaken if you don’t think he’s going to come back way better than he did last year,” Bradley said following a training camp session last August.



While Russell was pleased with his play last season, which earned him recognition as one of the Mayo Clinic’s Comeback Player of The Year nominees, he feels his injuries have hindered his ability to improve over the last two off seasons.



“Being here in the offseason, it allows you to perfect the little things,” Russell said. “Your footwork, your hands, your eyes, everything. This is what the offseason is for. And missing spring ball and summer workouts, that pays a toll on somebody, just not being able to run around and just to have a whole offseason to make your mistakes and learn from your mistakes.



“Me, not being able to do that the last two off seasons, I feel like it hurt my game. I feel like I might have been a step slower than somebody that has been out there for a while.”



Russell is also tasked with learning a new playbook and scheme under defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Knowles.



But how different will Temple’s defense look under Knowles as compared to former coach Geoff Collins’ scheme?



“The terminology is different,” Russell said. “The way we’re being coached is different – all the little things, and I feel like that’s going to be the difference that this coaching staff that the last coaching staff didn’t. The gap integrity and just having your eyes in a certain place at all times. It’s a lot more disciplined, so it’s going to allow us to prepare for the next level and be one of the top defenses in the country.”



Knowles described Temple’s new defensive scheme as a 4-3 “quarters” set.



“We will bring some pressure,” Knowles said. “We will be aggressive. We will be aggressive on defense. That doesn’t necessarily mean by blitzing or bringing a lot of pressure, but we’re going to be aggressive in the fact that we’re going to attack everything, read our keys, play with eye discipline and run to the ball.”



Knowles inherits a linebacker corps that returns all of its key pieces from last season, namely Sam Franklin, William Kwenkeu and Isaiah Graham-Mobley, along with Russell and Bradley.



“I have four seniors,” Knowles said. “I’ve never had that in my coaching career, where I’ve had four seniors in one position group like (linebacker). It’s exciting, because I’ve got some guys and all four of them are good leaders.”



As for what Knowles hopes to learn about his group this spring, he said he hopes to have a better feel for how the two-deep depth chart will shake out over the next month.



“We want to find out who our starters are and the depth behind them,” Knowles said. “So we can get some rotations going and stuff. Right now, it’s wide open.”

