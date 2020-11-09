OwlScoop - Russo likely to practice Tuesday, Jones and Beatty out vs. UCF

Temple coach Rod Carey employed the cliché that Temple’s 47-23 loss to SMU was “a tale of two halves” in his weekly press conference with reporters over Zoom on Monday.

The Owls went into halftime of Saturday’s game up, 13-10, and proceeded to be outscored, 37-10, in the second half. Carey attributed Temple’s loss to his team not being able to execute properly on the offensive line in the second half. And on defense, he said, the Owls ran out of gas. Carey said that goes hand-and-hand with the offense not being able to stay on the field.

Already shorthanded, Temple lost six players Saturday, including graduate wide receiver Randle Jones, who scored a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage. In addition to Jones, Carey didn’t sound optimistic about quarterback Trad Beatty’s prospects for playing on Saturday against UCF.

Right now, all signs point to Anthony Russo being able to return to practice this week, but Carey wouldn’t go as far as naming a starting quarterback this week. If Russo can’t go, Re-al Mitchell will get the start, while true freshman Matt Duncan will be Temple’s No. 2 quarterback. Carey indicated that Duncan has looked “great” with the scout team.

Temple only traveled with 51 scholarship players to its home game against SMU at Lincoln Financial Field. As it stands right now, before Temple gets back any players, including Russo, they only have 50 scholarship players available.

It appears that while the Owls have lost six players since Saturday, they already planned on getting four players back in the mix. Those additions could include players like David Martin-Robinson, who dressed for Saturday’s loss but did not play, Yvandy Rigby and Freddie Johnson, who missed last week’s game with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The Knights are currently favored by 28.5 points, while the Owls have lost their previous three matchups against Memphis, Tulane and SMU by 12, 35, and 24 points, respectively. With that, here’s what Carey had to say about his team ahead of its upcoming matchup against UCF (4-2 ) on Saturday at the Bounce House at 7:30 p.m.

On his assessment of Re-al Mitchell’s play and Anthony Russo’s status for Saturday’s game against UCF:

“Re-al [Mitchell] is a hard runner. I think that’s probably his number one thing. Now he’s got to stop being a little too cute in there with some spin moves and stuff but he runs the ball very hard. And he’s getting more comfortable operating the offense so anytime you have that element of that plus-one, the throws become a little bit easier and a little bit simpler because the defense has to straighten up a little bit.”

“All indications are that [Anthony Russo] is going to be able to practice tomorrow. How much he practices will determine if he can play and how he recovers from that practice. Now it’s a matter of you got to push it and then you got to see how he responds. If he responds well through the week, he’s the guy. He’s our quarterback and he’s our leader and we’d be excited to have him back. But if not then it would be Re-al because Trad [Beatty] is out right now.”

On missing players due to the COVID protocol and injuries:

“I don’t want to get too much into it because I’m not going to use it as an excuse. None of us are. But there’s certainly that element that if we let people start making excuses or we make excuses for ourselves then we failed in keeping the morale high and keeping us attacking. We have a lot to move forward with. Getting our young guys valuable reps [at] this time is going to pay dividends in the future. I know it will. We’ve got to go ahead and push forward without using any of this as an excuse.”

“[Isaiah Graham-Mobley] is not ready. See his injury is one of those where everyone thought maybe he had a chance for this week but then that week progressed and it didn’t respond as fast as it could have. So we know for sure this week he will not be ready.”

On running backs Tayvon Ruley and Kyle Dobbins:

“It’s fun to see a guy like [Tayvon Ruley] who really hasn’t played a ton of football. [In] junior college he played some and then last year he didn’t play a ton here. Now he goes from five, seven, eight carries a game to all of a sudden, boom. A bunch. He’s making the most of it and it’s fun to be around. That kind of infectious attitude is what we have to focus on. He’s enjoying it and he knows he needs to improve but he’s really enjoying it.”

“Absolutely [he has a chance to get into the mix]. That’s why he got time last week. He is the most explosive and sometimes as a coach you just have to take that raw ability and give it opportunities. Sometimes game opportunities can help. Kyle [Dobbins] has struggled at times with assignments and alignments. That’s basic stuff that you have to have down to play at a high level. We’re hoping that happens and sometimes he can just kind of flip the script. We’re hoping that happens with Kyle sometime soon just because of the game reps.”

On true freshman safety Alex Odom’s play in Temple’s loss against SMU and his playing time going forward:

“He definitely graded out pretty well all things considered. Being short repped and all those different things that freshmen have to go against, he was good. Certainly warranting some more playing time and good competition there that will move forward so I would expect to see him a lot. We’ll see how the week goes and if he can win the job, alright.”



