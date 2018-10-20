Anthony Russo had one request of his offense.

Just trust me.

Russo had dug himself quite the hole late in the fourth quarter. Ventell Bryant ran the right route, Russo made the wrong throw, and the result was his third interception of the day. No. 20 Cincinnati was holding a seven-point lead with a little more than four minutes to go Saturday, and the blunder looked like the final dagger on a day when Russo and Temple’s offense just could not get going against the nation’s third-best defense.

But after the Owls forced a punt less than two minutes later, Russo made good on his promise. He took an embattled offense 75 yards in seven plays and capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Branden Mack, and Will Mobley’s extra point tied the game with 49 seconds left in regulation.

And in overtime, Russo dropped in what proved to be the game-winning, 25-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10 to Isaiah Wright. Moments later, Shaun Bradley picked off Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, and Temple’s players and coaches flooded the field to celebrate their improbable 24-17 win over the Bearcats before a homecoming crowd of 33,206 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

An Owls offense that went the entire third quarter without a first down had just helped pull off the program’s first win over a top-25 program since its American Athletic Conference championship win over then-No. 19 Navy in 2016, and it became just their sixth win ever against a ranked team. It was also just the third overtime win in the program’s history and the first won on a touchdown. Temple’s only other overtime wins came on field goals by current Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus in wins over Central Michigan in 2010 and UConn in 2012.

This victory came over a nationally-ranked 6-0 Cincinnati team and improved Temple’s record to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play, which means the Owls will still have everything on the line when they play at No. 10 UCF Nov. 1 in Orlando.

It’s been quite a turnaround for a Temple team that started the season at 0-2 with disappointing losses to FCS Villanova and Buffalo that featured backbreaking, late-game mistakes.

“We didn’t really look at those two losses to start off our season to define the rest of our season,” said defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, who teamed up with fellow defensive tackle Dan Archibong to sack Ridder on the final play of regulation and force overtime. “We’re a really good football team, and I think we’ve been showing that the last couple of weeks. So we really control what we can control. … The only team that can beat us is us.”

How the Owls got to that point can be traced back to so many things, but Russo’s ability to grow up in a hurry has been chief among them.

“He’s a dog,” Dobge said of Russo. “It’s on to the next play for him.”

Russo, who is now 5-1 as Temple’s starting quarterback since taking the reins from Frank Nutile in week three at Maryland, completed 20 of his 41 attempts Saturday for 237 yards and three touchdowns along with his three interceptions. He completed just 10 of his 23 throws for 65 yards through the first three quarters before going 10 of 18 for 172 yards and tossing the game-tying and game-winning throws to close things out.

Cincinnati (6-1) turned Russo’s first pick in the first quarter into its first touchdown, and his second and third interceptions were the results of miscommunications and bad reads on the quarterback’s part. The former Archbishop Wood star overcame an early interception in the win at Maryland and has weathered other picks in wins over Tulsa and Navy, too, so it’s been quite the roller coaster ride in the first six weeks of his career as a starting college quarterback.

So what was going through his mind after having a hand in one of Temple’s most memorable wins in recent memory?

“A lot,” he began.

Then he credited his support staff around him, including his position coach, former Owl Adam DiMichele, and Nutile, the guy who had the job before him.

“AD does a great job on the sideline,” Russo said. “Frankie does such a great job with me, just kind of pulling me aside (and saying), ‘Hey, you’ve just got to relax. Next play.’ Like I’ve said in previous weeks, too, you’ve got to have that next play mentality, whether you make a great throw or a bad throw. You’ve got to be able to go to the next play. And I think that we did a good job of doing that today. Those guys on the sideline really kept me poised. AD doesn’t let me be in my own head for long. He’s always right in my ear, making sure I’m getting ready to go for the next drive.”

The next drive became the drive in Russo and Temple’s case Saturday. Not long after he made a regrettable decision on this third pick of the day, Russo showed just how good he can be not long after looking not so good. On second-and-2 from Temple’s 33-yard line on the game-tying drive, Russo threw a laser to Randle Jones into tight coverage that went for a 29-yard gain and got the Owls down to the Cincinnati 38. Six plays later, the game was tied.

“He’s a mentally-strong guy,” Collins said of his quarterback. “He’s resilient.”

If he wasn’t, Temple would not have come back to win Saturday. And when Collins was asked if he ever thought of pulling Russo in favor of Nutile, he simply said “next question.” It was a telling response from Collins, who has repeatedly gone out of his way to praise Nutile, who helped win the Owls a bowl game last December.

Temple pulled off Saturday’s upset without starting tailback Ryquell Armstead, who sat out again with a sprained ankle. Redshirt junior Jager Gardner had 56 yards on 15 carries, and Jones led seven different pass-catchers with 67 yards on five receptions, including his diving, 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter that was initially ruled incomplete but eventually overturned.

Defensively, Temple held Ridder, Cincinnati’s dual-threat quarterback in check. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, who came into Saturday’s game with 10 touchdown passes, just two interceptions and a 65.6 completion percentage, went just 14 of 33 passing for 111 yards and was sacked three times.

Ridder threw his game-ending interception to Bradley after a once-promising series self destructed. Michael Warren, who tallied 132 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, got 11 yards on Cincinnati’s first offensive play in overtime, but the Bearcats lost 11 yards on the next play when Ridder looked like he wasn’t ready for the snap on second down and fumbled it. And after Ridder threw incomplete on the next play and Kahlil Lewis picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct flag after the play, Cincinnati was facing third-and-36 from the Temple 40.

Ritter was pressured, heaved the ball to a waiting Bradley, and a game that had looked a lot like a loss was suddenly a win.

On the other side of the wall from the postgame media room, Temple’s locker room shouted, celebrated and blared loud music. Russo, still looking like he was catching up with it all, was self-aware enough to know there’s still work to do. He was happy to have earned the trust of his teammates and wise enough to know it’s all far from over.

“Right now,” he said, “I’m just thinking about the film and how coach is gonna yell at me for these interceptions.”

EXTRA POINTS

Temple’s offensive line, which continues to start true freshman Adam Klein at right tackle, did not allow a sack Saturday. “That’s one of the best d-lines I think we’ll play all season, and I barely got touched at all today,” Russo said. “They did a great job protecting, and they allowed us to go as we did toward the end of the game.” … The Owls won despite going just 4 of 17 on third down. … Safety Delvon Randall, who initially looked like he might be ejected from the game for targeting before that call was reversed, led Temple with nine tackles and linebacker Chapelle Russell added seven. Fellow linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley had six tackles and a sack. … Cincinnati lost what proved to be a very costly three points when Cole Smith initially looked to have hit a 37-yard field goal with a little less than two minutes to go in the first half that would have put the Bearcats ahead by 13-10 heading to halftime, but the officiating crew waived it off and ruled the ball had not been made ready for play coming out of the TV timeout. When the ball was snapped again, Smith missed the kick wide right, one of his three misses on the day. “There is no explanation for it,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell told the Associated Press.