Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 17:18:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Benny Walls enters senior season with high expectations

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Benny Walls, a returning starter at safety for Temple, was not shy about his individual goals for the upcoming season in Thursday's post-spring practice media availability."(My) personal goals are ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}