Safety Benny Walls enters senior season with high expectations
Benny Walls, a returning starter at safety for Temple, was not shy about his individual goals for the upcoming season in Thursday's post-spring practice media availability."(My) personal goals are ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news