With just two weeks left before its first game Sep. 2 against Akron, Temple is headed into the last stretch of the preseason.

However, there are some unanswered questions about the roster and what the team will look like when they run onto Lincoln Financial Field for the first time.

Temple football head coach Stan Drayton, safety Alex Odom, wide receiver Ian Stewart, offensive lineman Victor Stoffel and linebacker Yvandy Rigby spoke to the media today after practice to address some of those lingering questions. In the session, they addressed depth on the lines, kick and punt returners, the energy in the locker room and mentalities in practice, to name a few topics.

The main theme throughout the press conference was the new single digits, which were announced Monday. The four players who spoke were some of the seven new single digits for the 2023 season. All addressed what it felt like to be called out by teammates as leaders in the locker room.

Rigby, who was born in Turks and Caicos before coming to America and started playing football when someone told him to in high school, was especially grateful for the nomination.

“It’s an honor,” Rigby said. “Hard work definitely pays off. I just need to stay focused, stay grinding, and keep going.”

Odom mentioned he expected the nomination to happen, but he still has another goal to accomplish. While single digit is a great achievement, Odom has his sights set on being named a captain of the team.

“Ever since I started getting recruited by this school and I heard about single-digit stuff, I wanted to be a single digit,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for six years. Knowing the single digits I played with, knowing the single digits that went before me–and weeks prior, I was talking to single digits that went before me–it was an out-of-body experience.”

Though the newest crop of team leaders had been chosen, there are a few single-digit spots left open. Since he plays on the offensive line, Stoffel cannot wear his No. 4 single digit on the field during a game. This leaves two numbers, 4 and 9, on the table, but Drayton said no one would be taking those spots until “it’s earned.”

Despite the open spots, the current single digits are focused on the same thing they’ve focused on all offseason: making sure their team is ready to make some noise in the AAC.

“This is obviously a great honor, but you gotta still take things and don’t try to change who you are just because you have a single digit,” Odom said. “You want to make sure you’re the same person every day because that’s the reason you were voted in the first place.”

You can listen to Friday's interviews here and read some excerpts below.

Stan Drayton

Yvandy Rigby

Alex Odom

Victor Stoffel

Ian Stewart

Drayton on who could return kicks and punts this year:

“Dante [Wright] is one guy. Jalen McMurray is a guy who's done it in games. Obviously Amad Anderson's a guy who's done in the game. We're working on some young guys, like (true freshmen) Rich Dandridge and Joquez Smith, as well guys that have good ball skills that are confident about their business back there. That's what it is: making good decisions and having enough moxie about you that that situation doesn't scare you. So I feel like we’ve got probably four-to-five guys that are working in that role right now. And all of them have a chance, so it's pretty neat to see.”

Drayton on the importance of depth on the defensive line:

“Yeah, [the defensive line] was a concern from a depth standpoint. We had some guys with some little knickknacks here and there. We're getting ready to see some tempo offense, and those guys are the first ones to find their lungs on the ground. So we need to get some guys prepared to play in that position. We’ve just got to build that younger depth up behind our first unit. We have a really solid first unit of guys, but that second and third; we’ve just got to get those guys game ready.”

Odom on Drayton’s work with the safeties:

“It's a lot of competition. We have a lot of good players in our room, and we can be one of the best position groups on defense. So he's on our case for sure. He’s making sure everything's straight, even where everything's great, he finds something, little details and then picking at that. Even our position coach, Coach [Marvin] Clecidor, he’s throwing people in different positions and seeing what we do, seeing where we are mentally, physically. We're out there trying to do the best we can on special teams and all that stuff. So definitely, definitely on top of ua for sure.”

Stewart on being a leader in a new program:

“Dating back to my previous school, just seeing the older guys and how they worked, I always believed that success leaves clues. And just seeing where they operate and how they took me under their wings, I knew coming to a school like Temple that it was going to be really important. We had young guys, and we had a room that wasn't quite to where we're at right now. We had a long ways to go. But we still have a long ways to go. But, being that person that people can turn to even when I'm not on the field just to give them the confidence that they need to go out perform, I think that's very important in the development, not only of the team but specifically of the position.”

Stoffel, who saw snaps at left tackle during Friday's practice, on how offensive line coach Chris Weisehan sets his lineups:

“I think it's a little bit to keep you guessing. I mean, for me, I think it was like a day or two before, he had thrown a little hint that I was gonna play left tackle. Didn't know how serious he was, and sure enough, I played left tackle. So I think he likes to keep us on our toes. Every time, every morning, we have the depth chart, and we see where we get moved. But sometimes, he gives you a heads up, and sometimes, he just tosses you there and sees how you do."